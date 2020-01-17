TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Jessica Mbangeni clears the air: I'm a bishop-elect

17 January 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Praise poet Jessica Mbangeni is going to be ordained a bishop.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Poet Jessica Mbangeni has cleared the air on confusion about her priesthood ordination, revealing that she is a bishop elect and is set to be ordained in May.

The star had social media buzzing when she wore priesthood regalia at Ntate Richard Maponya's funeral on Tuesday. Many questioned when she had become a priest and who had given her the authority to participate in certain procedures reserved for clergy.

She spilt the tea on her calling during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, confirming her ordination as a priest and her upcoming consecration as a bishop.

“I'm a bishop-elect. On the 24th of May is my consecration ... I am already ordained a priest. So now I am heading to that (being a bishop)," she revealed.

Jessica said she expected her consecration ceremony to be “presidential” because of the power she has.

She would not reveal what church she was being consecrated in but said she was a leader of the community.

“What I have realised is that a bishop is not a bishop of a church but of a society, of the people.”

Jessica told TshisaLIVE that she was not fazed by questions about her priesthood and she would not explain herself to her critics.

I only reply or will respond to profound and relevant people who have brains and know what is happening.

“Jessica Mbangeni is a brand. My life is a journey, they (Twitter people) don’t know everything about me and I’m not married to them. They didn’t question me about my documentary with Richard Maponya.”

Meanwhile the streets are still split on the calling.

