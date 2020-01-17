Zodwa Wabantu explains why she won't hide her own or her son's failures for anybody!

Zodwa Wabantu has slammed criticism for her "exposing" her son's failure on a public platform, making it clear she's not the type to hide reality just because it makes other people uncomfortable.

Since Zodwa revealed that her son is repeating grade 8, there's been a mixed bag of comments on social media. Some questioned why she saw fit to reveal her son's failure, while others claimed the now-public news would negatively affect her son. But Zodwa begs to differ.

“People fail at things every day, whether big or small, women or men ... So why must I hide my son's fail? I don't want him to hide it as well because it's reality, it's the truth. We face reality the way it is and move forward," she told TshisaLIVE.

Zodwa has never been one to mince her words about the good and bad in her life and explained that she does not want her son to be ashamed of anything.

“As parents, we really need to do better in how we handle things because that's how our children see how to do the same things later in life. I won't be here telling him 'don't give up' in private and then being ashamed in public. I know he's going to do better because we sat down and spoke about it. He wants to do better too, so I know he'll be fine. As I said, he still has his life ahead of him and I want him to enjoy it no matter what he's faced with.”