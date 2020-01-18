Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves
After heating up stages most of last year, amapiano dancer Kamo Mphela has got heat on social media for not being “versatile” enough.
Twitter can make you and sometimes break you, as dance queen Kamo found out this week.
She discovered her name on the Twitter trends list after fans said her dance moves had “gone stale” and were predictable.
Some even dragged her for allegedly stealing her moves, while others defended her.
“You guys are going to leave Kamo alone! Michael Jackson had three dance moves and every time he moon walked or 'hee hee'd' we cried, for ten years. Try to attempt Kamo's dance moves and when you realise that you look like you are stepping on cockroaches when you do it you will respect her,” Thato Mokoena wrote.
Kamo thanked her for the love and support.
I’m sorry I just had to 😂🙏🏾 https://t.co/hJiZjj3Bui— Kamogelo Mphela 🎭 (@Kamo_mphelaxx) January 14, 2020
Meanwhile, the debate continued online.
You guys think Kamo is doing y’all a favor by her dancing? https://t.co/g1aqQetst5— 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘃𝘂𝘇𝗶 🌞 (@unclevuzi) January 14, 2020
Mara kamo a se choreographer mos ke entertainer nje 😒— kgothiie Wako Koolville (@kgotthi) January 14, 2020
Weezy was on a “pussy money weed” steez for half a decade and y’all never complained . https://t.co/2RMcGnSNOP
Akere wena o batla new dance moves dear, come up with them instead of expecting other parent's children to do that. Let Kamo continue with the old, wena bring new.. pic.twitter.com/CCtLmnCFVp— Rea (@Reabe5) January 14, 2020
So not that Kamo is reaching higher levels, connecting with the right people suddenly uyabhora? Ni no mona yazi 🥺— Demi. (@tEedEmi) January 14, 2020
I just looooooove Kamo she has the dancing flair and is interesting to watch ALL the time, don't criticize just for clout, if you want her to expand her dancing career maybe a collabo with a multi dimensional dancer like Melita Ramokgosi from S1 Ultimate house vibe pic.twitter.com/PCsUcPX3AZ— Maite wa Mpoppy (@That_Maite) January 14, 2020
Yall can't cancel Kamo, that's why keep coming w stupid excuses that she can't dance. Well for someone who can't dance she did hella touring last December 🤷🏿♂️!— Ndumiiso (@Ndumiiso7) January 14, 2020
Seeing Kamo trend and I Stan... Yall might say you want more from her but whatever she's been doing is making her boom.... A few months down the line you'll see the same dance moves with even bigger artists... Sometimes keeping to what you know works🤷♀️....— Pikinini👅 (@OngiehPetite) January 14, 2020
Tweeter has angry people, we must leave kamo and her dance moves alone, u gogal pic.twitter.com/QgaHL92nAx— Jeanie (@Jeanie75594956) January 14, 2020
Why are y'all hating on @Kamo_mphelaxx 🤷, saying that she dances the same moves🙄. That's just pure jealousy cause Kamo can dance for days🔥. Focus on your journey sis❤ ubayeke omonase they'll forever have negative things to say pic.twitter.com/Btab9DfZ3m— Kristen (@Cele_Kristen) January 14, 2020
You can't comment about Kamo 's dance moves without her fans thinking that you are hating on. pic.twitter.com/U6zDjyj52h— Keratilwe (@Trixx_Ray) January 14, 2020