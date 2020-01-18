TshisaLIVE

Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves

18 January 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Kamo Mphela is getting backlash for having the same dance moves.
Kamo Mphela is getting backlash for having the same dance moves.
Image: Kamo Mphela/ Instagram

After heating up stages most of last year, amapiano dancer Kamo Mphela has got heat on social media for not being “versatile” enough.

Twitter can make you and sometimes break you, as dance queen Kamo found out this week.

She discovered her name on the Twitter trends list after fans said her dance moves had “gone stale” and were predictable.

Some even dragged her for allegedly stealing her moves, while others defended her.

“You guys are going to leave Kamo alone! Michael Jackson had three dance moves and every time he moon walked or 'hee hee'd' we cried, for ten years. Try to attempt Kamo's dance moves and when you realise that you look like you are stepping on cockroaches when you do it you will respect her,” Thato Mokoena wrote.

Kamo thanked her for the love and support.

Meanwhile, the debate continued online.

MORE

LISTEN | Kamo Mphela: If you're doing normal things people won't see you as different

Sis plans to dominate
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

WATCH | Dancer Kamo literally stops traffic dancing to amapiano in the streets

Kamo's dance moves are really flaming up these streets.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Here's what Kamo Mphela is doing for Christmas

"Christmas is a special day to me because Christ was born."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X