Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves

After heating up stages most of last year, amapiano dancer Kamo Mphela has got heat on social media for not being “versatile” enough.

Twitter can make you and sometimes break you, as dance queen Kamo found out this week.

She discovered her name on the Twitter trends list after fans said her dance moves had “gone stale” and were predictable.

Some even dragged her for allegedly stealing her moves, while others defended her.

“You guys are going to leave Kamo alone! Michael Jackson had three dance moves and every time he moon walked or 'hee hee'd' we cried, for ten years. Try to attempt Kamo's dance moves and when you realise that you look like you are stepping on cockroaches when you do it you will respect her,” Thato Mokoena wrote.

Kamo thanked her for the love and support.