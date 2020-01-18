LOL! Kim K denies that Kanye fell off his horse but fans are still hosing themselves
Kim Kardashian stepped in to spoil the social media comedy session after a video, which was believed to be Kanye West falling off a horse in church went viral.
Fans on social media found themselves rolling on the floor with laughter after it was reported that Kanye had fallen off while riding a horse in church.
In the video, a man dressed in white can be seen climbing on a horse and trying to ride it before falling off.
Kanye West tried to ride a Horse🐴 in church....Chale 🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️🙆🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/WZGtVpo1qT— NonfaKING (@ajeezayGH) January 8, 2020
Kim was not here for it and quickly took to social media to ask whether anyone had bothered to check the facts.
“Please, where is the fact checking?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir,” wrote Kim.
Please where is the fact checking?!?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir. https://t.co/kEaP1zyvrn— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2020
But social media wasn't fazed by Kim's explanation and continued with hilarious memes and messages about “Kanye falling off”.
The church puns ranged from Kanye being high to the horse being an atheist.
Check out some of our favourite reactions:
Kanye West lowly discovered new weed and is his smoking it alone— mickey and 50 others (@van_peeblez) January 8, 2020
This nigga rolled in on a horse 🐴 in church and made a complete ASS of himself....😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/BwxWi4zjyH
That is a horrible place for a horse that clearly spooked a little. Stupid Kanye. https://t.co/vA0MjPg9gr— 𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐳𝐲𝐧𝐬𝐤𝐢 (@shrugdeaIer) January 12, 2020
This fuckin idiot Kanye West took a horse to church and fell of it.... 🤣🤣🤣— IG @DjFirestarr #ImNotNewToThis (@DjFirestarr) January 13, 2020
Someone said
“can’t we just pray at home”
I’m dying rn 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kAfsAt0TDh
The horse wasn't feeling kanye west at his Sunday service 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SoyFwdvLjZ— Blaqzillarh (@Blaqzilla079) January 12, 2020
I don’t know who’s church this is, that y’all allowing Kanye to act a whole-dummy in, but listen..🤦🏾♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GCktcF6R26— Jimmy ✊🏾 #KeepItMoving 💯💪🏾 (@Jwheels208) January 12, 2020