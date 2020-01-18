TshisaLIVE

LOL! Kim K denies that Kanye fell off his horse but fans are still hosing themselves

18 January 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Kanye West had the internet in stitches after appearing to fall off a horse in church.
Image: Kanye West Official/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stepped in to spoil the social media comedy session after a video, which was believed to be Kanye West falling off a horse in church went viral.

Fans on social media found themselves rolling on the floor with laughter after it was reported that Kanye had fallen off while riding a horse in church.

In the video, a man dressed in white can be seen climbing on a horse and trying to ride it before falling off.

Kim was not here for it and quickly took to social media to ask whether anyone had bothered to check the facts.

“Please, where is the fact checking?! I have seen this false story circulating. This is not Kanye and this is not the Sunday Service Choir,” wrote Kim.

But social media wasn't fazed by Kim's explanation and continued with hilarious memes and messages about “Kanye falling off”.

The church puns ranged from Kanye being high to the horse being an atheist.

Check out some of our favourite reactions:

