Phumeza and Shota celebrate six years of marriage

Mzansi's faves, muso “Shota” Mnqobi and his wife Phumeza Mdabe, are serious marriage goals as they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Seen as a match made in heaven, Shota and Phumeza are known to have defeated the odds and grown closer over the years.

In celebration of their milestone as a couple, Phumeza shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, saying they had a lifetime to go.

“Six years ago, on this day, we made our union official at home affairs [literally] and went home to celebrate with a few friends and family. Six down, a lifetime to go! Happy Anniversary baba weyingane!”

