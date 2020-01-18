Toya Delazy on discovering precancerous cells: It can happen to anyone

Toya Delazy is recovering at home after undergoing treatment to destroy precancerous cells. This after doctors discovered the cells during her latest Pap smear.

The musician took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a consulting room and advised followers to have a Pap smear because undetected precancerous cells could become cancer.

“Ladies please take your pap smears seriously. It can happen to anyone. I'm recovering at home,” she said.

She added that it could have been worse, but God was not done with her yet.