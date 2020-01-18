TshisaLIVE

Toya Delazy on discovering precancerous cells: It can happen to anyone

The musician is recovering after undergoing treatment to destroy precancerous cells

18 January 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Toya Delazy is recovering at home.
Toya Delazy is recovering at home.
Image: Instagram/Toya Delazy

Toya Delazy is recovering at home after undergoing treatment to destroy precancerous cells. This after doctors discovered the cells during her latest Pap smear.

The musician took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a consulting room and advised followers to have a Pap smear because undetected precancerous cells could become cancer.

“Ladies please take your pap smears seriously. It can happen to anyone. I'm recovering at home,” she said.

She added that it could have been worse, but God was not done with her yet.

The musician is on a mission to spread positivity through her art and creative music genre, “Afro-rave”.

Toya previously told TshisaLIVE the sound was born from mixing the garage underground sound from the streets of London with Zulu lyrics.

“We tailored the sound, which reflects some of my heritage and also where I am at the moment. It feels like a little print of the space I am in right now.”

She added that the sound was all about encouraging people to be what they want.

MORE

Toya Delazy is creating her own genre called Afro-rave, and she says it’s the future

The Afro-Rave wave is hit Mzansi recently with Toya Delazy's new single Funani and the super colourful music video that dropped with it.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Toya Delazy devastated by grandmother Irene Buthelezi's death: I still feel your spirit with me

As the family of IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi prepare to bury his wife in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, today, musician Toya Delazy has shared her ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

WATCH |Outrageous outfits & gender-neutral dogs - Joburg Pride was lit

Issa flesh showing celebration!
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X