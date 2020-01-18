Toya Delazy on discovering precancerous cells: It can happen to anyone
The musician is recovering after undergoing treatment to destroy precancerous cells
Toya Delazy is recovering at home after undergoing treatment to destroy precancerous cells. This after doctors discovered the cells during her latest Pap smear.
The musician took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in a consulting room and advised followers to have a Pap smear because undetected precancerous cells could become cancer.
“Ladies please take your pap smears seriously. It can happen to anyone. I'm recovering at home,” she said.
She added that it could have been worse, but God was not done with her yet.
The musician is on a mission to spread positivity through her art and creative music genre, “Afro-rave”.
Toya previously told TshisaLIVE the sound was born from mixing the garage underground sound from the streets of London with Zulu lyrics.
“We tailored the sound, which reflects some of my heritage and also where I am at the moment. It feels like a little print of the space I am in right now.”
She added that the sound was all about encouraging people to be what they want.