Anele Mdoda is not here for those J. Lo Oscar-nomination calls

Anele Mdoda has questioned suggestions that Jennifer Lopez should have received an Oscar nomination for her role in the film, Hustlers.

J. Lo was among those “snubbed” by the Academy Awards this week. Sis impressed with her performance in Hustlers, which is set in a New York strip club at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

But while the streets are ready to pick up their pitchforks and march to the organisers' offices, Anele has called for calm.

The radio star weighed in on the debate this week, saying while J. Lo was good, she was not Oscar-nominee quality.

“Just watched Hustlers. Good movie. Not great, very good. I understand why they want to award J. Lo, but I would not say best actress, but definitely most improved.

“She acted! For the first time I could not see J. Lo, but Ramona. She, however, does not belong on the nominees list.”