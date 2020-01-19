Famous friends! Nasty C hangs out with Post Malone in Japan

While many of us still get stuck on blue tick by our besties, rapper Nasty C is out there making new famous friends on the other side of the world.

The rapper has BEEN making waves internationally and travelled to Japan this week where he rubbed shoulders with one of our favs, Post Malone.

Nasty took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the pair clowning around together at a restaurant in Akasaka, Tokyo.

And can we be the first to say that this beautiful friendship, budding before our tear-filled eyes, is the best thing we've seen this year.

Collab nyana, guys?