TshisaLIVE

Famous friends! Nasty C hangs out with Post Malone in Japan

... and we have decided to stan forever!

19 January 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C posed with buddy Post Malone.
Nasty C posed with buddy Post Malone.
Image: Nasty C's Instagram

While many of us still get stuck on blue tick by our besties, rapper Nasty C is out there making new famous friends on the other side of the world.

The rapper has BEEN making waves internationally and travelled to Japan this week where he rubbed shoulders with one of our favs, Post Malone.

Nasty took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the pair clowning around together at a restaurant in Akasaka, Tokyo.

And can we be the first to say that this beautiful friendship, budding before our tear-filled eyes, is the best thing we've seen this year.

Collab nyana, guys?

View this post on Instagram

🇯🇵✌🏽

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

Nasty is totes in love with Japan and shared several snaps and videos of his journey back “home”.

Cava, the life!

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! 🇯🇵

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m back home w my family

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

MORE

US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA

T.I. has got famous South African friends.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Here's a look at Nasty C’s massive year

Which of Nasty C's highlights this year stood out the most for you?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Whuuu child! Nasty C is not playing with nobody! Peep this video

Nasty is spitting some bars for bars.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X