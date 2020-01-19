TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Zodwa Wabantu and her bae are still going strong

19 January 2020 - 11:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
Zodwa Wabantu and her bae Vusi are living their best life.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa Wabantu still isn't fazed by haters who have criticised her for dating a Ben 10.

When her relationship with Vusi Buthelezi surfaced last year, everybody was shooketh to the core.

Some people thought their relationship wouldn't last, but they've proved them wrong by keeping the spark alive.

They still seem totally smitten with each other, taking every opportunity to spend quality time together.

Their love for each other will melt your heart. Together they are serving their enemies with a bitter pill to swallow: love conquers all.

#CoupleGoals

Cava the pictures:

View this post on Instagram

Night out🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

View this post on Instagram

Umfazi Ovuthiwe lo👆🏽

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on

