Welcome, Mchana! Ludacris is officially an African, and here's what he needs to know
The star obtained his Gabonese citizenship recently
Halalaa! US rapper Ludacris has got his Gabonese citizenship and we are all singing hallelujah.
Ludacris recently announced the good news on social media.
His wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, is a citizen of Gabon along with the couple's children.
Luda couldn't contain his excitement and took to Instagram with a post of him and his family showing off their passports.
Ludacris and his family went to Africa to become Gabonese citizens 🇬🇦 pic.twitter.com/e4l0JsN7Y5— Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) January 5, 2020
Well, welcome neighbour and don’t stress about anything, we've got your back and we are in the same WhatsApp group.
Habashwe!
Malume, if you decide to reside in SA, let us balance you real quick with things you need to know.
1. Eish! Mchana, Please don’t mess with taxi drivers because they are our SA defence force.
After today i can declare that Taxi drivers have the same attitude and not only Zulu taxi drivers demand greeting even other tribes. Watch this joutnalist being reminded of manners 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EfhwMpj8h0— inkosi yase Goli- ZN⚪ (@MTHEMBEH) August 29, 2019
2. Don’t ask directions from the police because they can’t differentiate between left and right.
#RIPRichardMaponya as we march right and left just like our police pic.twitter.com/t36s63TuGn— WTF (@thevincecarter) January 14, 2020
3. Don’t be shooketh when you see us eating chicken feet. It’s our favourite snack in Mzansi — ask Cardi B for the recipe.
4. We have load-shedding any time, neh. Please organise a generator as soon as you land.
My friends are hilarious #load_shedding pic.twitter.com/1hlpsExg7I— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) December 10, 2019
5. If there’s an emergency and you call the police, don’t expect them to come immediately. They don't always come quickly, so rather relax, drink water and mind your own business.
Let’s put a phrase together as a group. Here are keywords.— Sibo Nene (@Sibo_Nene) September 6, 2019
Drink. Water. Mind. Business. Own. pic.twitter.com/OG6EeGpOSV