Welcome, Mchana! Ludacris is officially an African, and here's what he needs to know

Halalaa! US rapper Ludacris has got his Gabonese citizenship and we are all singing hallelujah.

Ludacris recently announced the good news on social media.

His wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, is a citizen of Gabon along with the couple's children.

Luda couldn't contain his excitement and took to Instagram with a post of him and his family showing off their passports.