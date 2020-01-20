'Are you ever gonna build a school?' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes shots at Shauwn Mkhize
Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Shauwn Mkhize's massive house after the recent premiere of the businesswomen's reality show.
Shauwn has been the talk of the town after Kwa Mam’ Mkhize showcased her lavish lifestyle.
While some saw Shauwn's multimillion-rand La Lucia mansion as inspiration and “levels”, Ntsiki tagged Mam'Mkhize on social media and asked if she was going to build something that actually benefited her community.
“Are you ever gonna build a school? Or do something that will benefit umphakathi?”
In another tweet, Ntsiki shared that Mam'Mkhize's house was big enough to be a school for underprivileged children in the area.
“I can't help but notice that Mam'Mkhize's house is big enough to be a school. That's all. You can read between the lines.”
She said it seemed very unnecessary for three people to live in such a big house.
“I think I'm trying to understand why you need such a big house. It fulfils what purpose? Three people living in a house as big as a school, instead of building a school, speaks to our level of vision as blacks.”
Ntsiki said often when black people make money they spend it on crazy things instead of investing it in building something.
“When black people make money they operate from poverty consciousness. They do crazy things with money instead of building with it.”
Ntsiki said Mam'Mkhize was a nice person but she felt people were applauding someone who was trying to find her self-worth.
