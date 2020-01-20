'Are you ever gonna build a school?' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes shots at Shauwn Mkhize

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Shauwn Mkhize's massive house after the recent premiere of the businesswomen's reality show.

Shauwn has been the talk of the town after Kwa Mam’ Mkhize showcased her lavish lifestyle.

While some saw Shauwn's multimillion-rand La Lucia mansion as inspiration and “levels”, Ntsiki tagged Mam'Mkhize on social media and asked if she was going to build something that actually benefited her community.

“Are you ever gonna build a school? Or do something that will benefit umphakathi?”