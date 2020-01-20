TshisaLIVE

'Are you ever gonna build a school?' - Ntsiki Mazwai takes shots at Shauwn Mkhize

20 January 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Ntsiki Mazwai believes Shauwn Mkhize's mansion is big enough to be a school for underprivileged children.
Ntsiki Mazwai believes Shauwn Mkhize's mansion is big enough to be a school for underprivileged children.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Shauwn Mkhize's massive house after the recent premiere of the businesswomen's reality show.

Shauwn has been the talk of the town after Kwa Mam’ Mkhize showcased her lavish lifestyle.

While some saw Shauwn's multimillion-rand La Lucia mansion as inspiration and “levels”, Ntsiki tagged Mam'Mkhize on social media and asked if she was going to build something that actually benefited her community.

“Are you ever gonna build a school? Or do something that will benefit umphakathi?”

In another tweet, Ntsiki shared that Mam'Mkhize's house was big enough to be a school for underprivileged children in the area.  

“I can't help but notice that Mam'Mkhize's house is big enough to be a school. That's all. You can read between the lines.”

She said it seemed very unnecessary for three people to live in such a big house.

“I think I'm trying to understand why you need such a big house. It fulfils what purpose? Three people living in a house as big as a school, instead of building a school, speaks to our level of vision as blacks.”

Ntsiki said often when black people make money they spend it on crazy things instead of investing it in building something.

“When black people make money they operate from poverty consciousness. They do crazy things with money instead of building with it.”

Ntsiki said Mam'Mkhize was a nice person but she felt people were applauding someone who was trying to find her self-worth.

Ntsiki Mazwai isn't here for women 'hiding' afros under their weaves

"You're the only woman on the planet who has two hairstyles on one head at the same time"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Ntsiki Mazwai says black women must normalise their hair to end the stigma against it

Ntski Mazwai says black women must normalise wearing their hair natural
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

‘She doesn’t deserve our attention’: Ntsiki responds to ‘bully’ Pearl Thusi

'Like she’s so obsessed that she studied my life, my skin colour and then added spices'
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away! TshisaLIVE
  4. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  5. Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X