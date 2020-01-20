DJ Zinhle: If you’re betting on my unhappiness, you’re gonna be very disappointed

Zinhle's private life has been in the headlines after City Press reported that she and her baby daddy, AKA, had broken up.

According to the publication, the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point, I won’t be giving comment.”

On social media Zinhle said people were too obsessed with her private life. She said they would say anything just to remind her about her "sad" life, and wanting to see her unhappy was a waste of time on their side.

“It's absolutely ridiculous how there are strangers on this app who are obsessed with my 'unhappiness'. They'd say anything just to remind me of my 'miserable life'. The irony of it all. Use that energy elsewhere because I am too blessed.”