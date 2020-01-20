TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle: If you’re betting on my unhappiness, you’re gonna be very disappointed

Listen up! DJ Zinhle has a word for y’all hating on her

20 January 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Zinhle says people are wasting their time by obsessing about her private life.
Image: DJ Zinhle/ Instagram

If you're betting on DJ Zinhle's “unhappiness”, you've got a great deal of disappointment coming your way.

Zinhle sent a public service announcement to her followers on Twitter this week, telling them her life is full of blessings.

“If you're betting on my 'unhappiness', you're gonna be very disappointed hey. Ngi-right kanjani guys. Tjo! God loves me. Wow!”

Zinhle said she no longer uses the block button as she wants her haters to see her enjoy life to the utmost.

“I don't block them anymore. They must see me live my best life.”

Zinhle's private life has been in the headlines after City Press reported that she and her baby daddy, AKA, had broken up. 

According to the publication, the rapper allegedly ended his relationship with Zinhle on the eve of her birthday last year because “there were too many people involved in their relationship”.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point, I won’t be giving comment.”

On social media Zinhle said people were too obsessed with her private life. She said they would say anything just to remind her about her "sad" life, and wanting to see her unhappy was a waste of time on their side.

“It's absolutely ridiculous how there are strangers on this app who are obsessed with my 'unhappiness'. They'd say anything just to remind me of my 'miserable life'. The irony of it all. Use that energy elsewhere because I am too blessed.”

