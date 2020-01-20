IN MEMES | 'Alcoholics don't judge others' - DMF's Trudy wins SA over
Date My Family participants always manage to leave the internet in chaos for one reason or the other, but Trudy left more than just an impression. Moghel stole Mzansi's heart by being her truest self.
More than her pretty face, it was Trudy's comfort with her language and with her vices that had tweeps ready to risk it all for her. The Limpopo-born bachelorette spoke her language without fear or favour.
However, the winning moment and highlight of the episode was when Trudy explained that she loved alcohol and didn't mind dating "broke" guys. Trudy reasoned that people who loved and drank alcohol were never judgmental and were always a vibe.
Date My Family viewers seem to agree with her. In fact, they've since said she's the mood err'body needs in 2020.
Check out the memes.
#DateMyFamily— Pravin Gordan Days Are Numbered (@PravinMustGo) January 19, 2020
Trudy is such a vibe pic.twitter.com/tUjRmX5OMH
Trudy is a mood 😂😂 a re "ke a nwa kea bo tumoa"!!! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/dTheD6n9O7— ⭐Chucky⭐ (@Nthaby_nice) January 19, 2020
#DateMyFamily Trudy doesn't drink 🍻 🍻 pic.twitter.com/WkIrnzw64R— Lawrence Smith (@Lawrenc57814042) January 19, 2020
#DateMyFamily Trudy embracing her mother tongue neah, gape o fo Tia Sepedi hamonate jwang pic.twitter.com/b9um2nmDZa— kaygee🇿🇦 (@Miss_Gorge) January 19, 2020
I love Trudy's confidence. It has that touch ya bo ratchet nyana 😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/arHfhC9jf8— Lebo (@lebo_070) January 19, 2020
Finally theres a woman who doesn’t mind dating us broke niggas as long as We are friends with water and soap nje! Give Trudy Bells 🥃#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/4pToM2BoDl— Dj mgabe Magabaza (@djmgabemagabaza) January 19, 2020
Trudy is a vibe, they are perfect for each other...the combos are communicating la!😍😍#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Gg7mhQB9pQ— Bare Pali ong ketsang (@LisMashe) January 19, 2020
Listen Trudy is a mood. She's so real #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SdC4yOFnKc— Observer (@ObserverHead) January 19, 2020
Trudy Doesn't Ask For Too Much, Just A Clean Well Groomed Man, That Is A DRUNK 😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cW6GG5N4IR— Ofentse Sean Lewis (@seanepicc) January 19, 2020
The first woman is so refreshing, not once did she say ask him about "money, does he have a car, can he maintain me"......This Trudy lady is the type man wanna be around, rego becha o hlanye hao tshwana le Trudy, because its not money that you are after....#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/5rcbtdPEmI— Authi e grand blind (@katli_borosky) January 19, 2020
He chose Trudy yasss#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/R6QyaBEDI4— HoneyComb🍯🍩 (@IloveDriedmango) January 19, 2020
Please can we see Trudy on our screens again #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/xWR5LjZPiy— Bongi Manqele (@Emphastatic) January 19, 2020