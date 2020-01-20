IN MEMES | 'Alcoholics don't judge others' - DMF's Trudy wins SA over

Date My Family participants always manage to leave the internet in chaos for one reason or the other, but Trudy left more than just an impression. Moghel stole Mzansi's heart by being her truest self.

More than her pretty face, it was Trudy's comfort with her language and with her vices that had tweeps ready to risk it all for her. The Limpopo-born bachelorette spoke her language without fear or favour.

However, the winning moment and highlight of the episode was when Trudy explained that she loved alcohol and didn't mind dating "broke" guys. Trudy reasoned that people who loved and drank alcohol were never judgmental and were always a vibe.

Date My Family viewers seem to agree with her. In fact, they've since said she's the mood err'body needs in 2020.

Check out the memes.