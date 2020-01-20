TshisaLIVE

Khune’s bae Sphelele: They said we wouldn’t last 6 months but look at us now

20 January 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sphelele Makhunga says she and Itumeleng Khune have proven the haters wrong.
Sphelele Makhunga says she and Itumeleng Khune have proven the haters wrong.
Image: Itu Khune via Twitter

Sphelele Makhunga has thrown shade at those who predicted her relationship with footballer Itumeleng Khune would not last, telling them that she has had the last laugh.

The couple's relationship has hogged headlines ever since they went Instagram official last year, with many sharing their two cents on the union.

Sis has seen it all and recently weighed in on a social media conversation about their romance by explaining that she prefers to keep quiet and watch her haters make fools of themselves.

“We are quietly watching them. They said 'it won't last, I am giving them six months”, but look at us now, married and expecting,” she said on her Instagram Stories recently.

Her comments came just hours after she told a follower that she was not fazed by those who claimed her bae would soon dribble her.

“I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say, Yaz! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no-one judges their sad relationships,” she wrote.

Itu has previously slammed those who criticise his relationship with Sphelele, saying it was his life and his decisions.

“Can I live my life in peace please,” he added.

MORE

'Bitter and sad' - Khune’s bae Sphelele hits back at those trying to tear them apart

Sis spelt it out loud and clear!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Gifts, loved-up and preggy cravings: Five snaps of Mr and Mrs Khune

Loved-up couple Itu and Sphelele are expecting their first child
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga step out at George Lebese’s wedding

Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Mak, are major bae goals!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man'

The footballer said he is considering legal action against those defaming him.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away! TshisaLIVE
  5. Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X