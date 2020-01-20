TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims

‘Thank you for the love, well wishes and blessings! You have been the best part of this ride. Now, let’s finish strong. Ke le rata goed!’

20 January 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Rami Chuene says she still has to finish shooting and is 'hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have'.
Actress Rami Chuene has broken her silence on the future of her character in The Queen, after a weekend report about an alleged feud between her and the Fergusons.

According to Sunday World, Rami's character is set to be killed off after alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family.

The publication said the relationship between Rami and the Fergusons deteriorated after the actress allegedly sided with seasoned performer Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.

Vatiswa's letter highlighted alleged exploitation in the industry and used examples from the Fergusons' production company.

Sources told Sunday World that Rami's support for Vatiswa did not sit well with the show's executive producers, who felt she was also gunning for them.

When contacted, the Fergusons lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE he could not comment on the reports.

“I do not have any instructions on this matter.”

Further attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Fergusons and their management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story.

Rami took to social media to confirm that her time on the show was coming to an end, but wouldn't disclose details of her exit.

“T-Gom’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have.

“Thank you for the love, well wishes and blessings! You have been the best part of this ride. Now, let’s finish strong. Ke le rata goed!” she wrote on Instagram.

