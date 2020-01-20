Red-bottom shoes & extravagant outfits: #Somhale's white wedding's gonna be a jump!

TshisaLIVE

20 January 2020
TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo and his partner, Mohale Motaung, are planning a white wedding for the history books.
Image: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Somizi and Mohale are preparing for their white wedding and from the looks of things, Mzansi is in for extravagant luxury.

If you thought Somizi and his hubby had pulled out all the stops for their traditional wedding, no-one would blame you. They did. However, it turns out the two are set to top their standard, with their white wedding destined for the books.

For average folk, the pair's traditional wedding was one of dreams, but as Somhale continues to share glimpses of the upcoming nuptials, Mzansi can already tell it will be out of this world.

You don't have to take our word for it, here's some evidence.

The invites state that the guests are to dress up as if it is their wedding (read extravagant) and wear red-bottom shoes.

We are quite sure they mean legit red-bottom shoes, but just in case some guests are breathing through the wound, Small Street has them. *you are welcome*

The groomsmates have been selected and judging from their “Groomsmates' Announcement” weekend ... it's gonna be lit!

The whole affair was really fancy schmancy, with every bit just up Somhale's alley.

Check out the videos and snaps from there:

View this post on Instagram

Groomsmates...🤵#somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Vusi Nova (@vusinova1) on

