TshisaLIVE

Vatiswa Ndara sends fresh message to Nathi Mthethwa, won't give up on 'exploitation' fight

20 January 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Vatiswa Ndara talks about actors in a cash-strapped industry.
Actress Vatiswa Ndara talks about actors in a cash-strapped industry.
Image: Via Instagram

Three months after making headlines for her explosive open letter to sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, veteran actress Vatiswa Ndara has sent a fresh message to the minister, once again highlighting the plight of actors in the country.

In the six-page letter written in October last year, Vatiswa opened up about alleged  “bullying and exploitation” in the industry.

The letter was shared widely on social media and sparked a fierce debate about the treatment of actors in SA.

After the letter caused a stir on social media, the minister responded to the seasoned actress with a telephonic conversation affirming that he was going to look at her case.

Fast forward to 2020 and Vatiswa once again messages the minister, this time on Twitter.

“Dear Nathi Mthethwa, thank you for your call. I trust that you've had time to formulate a response to my letter. It will assist in giving direction on the work to be done as the industry lacks a vision. We look forward to the department of arts & culture's Vision 2020 to be the cornerstone for the decade.”

The minister has yet to respond to Vatiswa's message.

Vatiswa went on to highlight the plight of actors and asked her followers to spare a thought for those in the industry who are really struggling.

“As you prepare to go home, some of you will get to relax in front of your TV sets. Spare a thought for some of those you are watching: cast, crew etc as some don't have a roof over their heads, or don't know where their next meal will come from.”

MORE

Vatiswa Ndara has a solution to ‘lily white’ Oscars: Tyler Perry, start your own awards

Vatiswa's idea got a lot of approval from fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Florence Masebe on the acting industry: We are worse than 15/20 years ago

“If the industry is not afraid to ill-treat its elite, I shudder to think what the small guy gets treated like.”
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Vatiswa Ndara vs the Fergusons: Five articles you need to read

Here are five must-read stories on the actress.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away! TshisaLIVE
  5. Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X