Lebo M hails 'inspiring' and 'authentic' Prince Harry

South African composer Lebo M has applauded Prince Harry for being "inspiring and authentic" after he broke his silence on the reason behind his decision to step down as a royal.

A week after news broke that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were stepping down from their royal duties, Harry broke his silence at an event in London for his African-based charity Sentebale on Sunday night.

“I can only imagine what you may have heard or read over the past few weeks. So, I want you to hear the truth from me. As much as I can share. Not as a prince, or a duke, but as Harry. The same person you’ve watched growing up over the last 35 years, but now with a clearer perspective.

“The decision I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. I know I haven't always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

Harry said their hope was to continue serving the queen, the commonwealth and his military associations, but without public funding it was, unfortunately, going to be impossible.

Taken by Harry's bold move and words, Lebo shared a snap on Instagram saying the former Prince was authentic and inspiring.