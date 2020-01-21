Move over Kim K, Buhle Samuels just shut down the net with these snaps

When asked what motivated the flex, Buhle said there was nothing in particular but she wanted to show that women are definitely stunning gems everywhere!

She jokingly thanked her momma and dad for her body and shared her secret.

“Make small changes that you can commit too. Then gradually keep adding more changes. That’s how I try maintain,” she wrote.

She also hit back at claims that the music in the video was better placed in a Mexican gun-toting film, by explaining that it fits with her personality.

“The song is about a woman so it fits very well. Plus, I like the flamenco flair. It works all with the slow motion of the video, gives it my personality.”

Meanwhile, social media was a mess in reaction to the post.

Cava the reactions: