Move over Kim K, Buhle Samuels just shut down the net with these snaps
While many of us are still trying to work off Christmas lunch by punishing ourselves in the gym, actress Buhle Samuels is out here serving serious #BodyGoals4Lyf.
The weather may be miserable in several parts of Mzansi at the moment but it was hella hot on Buhle's TL when she took to Twitter to post some snaps of her summer body.
The snaps showed off Buhle's curves as she posed in the kitchen and the flames nearly set the gas stove behind her alight.
Sis also posted a video of her walking towards the camera in her undies. We aren't sure why exactly but we certainly aren't complaining.
When asked what motivated the flex, Buhle said there was nothing in particular but she wanted to show that women are definitely stunning gems everywhere!
She jokingly thanked her momma and dad for her body and shared her secret.
“Make small changes that you can commit too. Then gradually keep adding more changes. That’s how I try maintain,” she wrote.
She also hit back at claims that the music in the video was better placed in a Mexican gun-toting film, by explaining that it fits with her personality.
“The song is about a woman so it fits very well. Plus, I like the flamenco flair. It works all with the slow motion of the video, gives it my personality.”
Meanwhile, social media was a mess in reaction to the post.
Cava the reactions:
Buhle Samuels makes the rest of you ladies look like nyaope boys. pic.twitter.com/nK2ANridgy— cont;nue/• (@Bhuti_Yanchaza) January 20, 2020
So Buhle Samuels happened 😭😭😭 I’m going to bed without eating tonight. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9QjNiG8CV0— Azania ⚪️ (@Azania_Mhayise) January 20, 2020
After seeing Buhle Samuels pics🔥🔥🔥🔥... I'm okay with being called "bafo" or "bro"— InNeedOfAnITinternship/Learnership (@MbalenhleMathe8) January 20, 2020
Guess God ran out of material when it was his turn to make me. 😐 pic.twitter.com/RYxdOPtEYa
Another gender already changed their Twitter name to Buhle Samuels twinny 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lxgmlsaRL5— Thuso™ 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@ramalokot) January 20, 2020
Buhle Samuels is Champions League level and the rest of y'all are Miamane Phiri games level pic.twitter.com/J8anaKGZSk— I follow back (@AphileMkhwanazi) January 20, 2020
Why batho ba rata go re nyesa soh?— Nothemba (@Nothemb_10) January 20, 2020
Buhle Samuels😭❤️ jeeeeeerr mahn, I'm going on a diet pic.twitter.com/qwpeTT5xIx
I mean...look at the material. Buhle Samuels is top tier 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwHHyb1dJM— Minister of No Finance (@Kat_not_basic) January 20, 2020