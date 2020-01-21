Nokuthula Mavuso on quitting her family church over 'short skirt complaints'
Abomama actress Nokuthula Mavuso has opened up about her decision to leave her family church, voicing her frustration about the way women were sometimes treated.
Nokuthula quit the Apostolic Faith Mission after girls in the church were sent home for wearing short skirts.
“Konje I quit the family church AFM after an elder sent a whole lot of teenage girls home for wearing short skirts. 'Ba di gcebhezana ga ba boele morao.' Why? Ra disturb-a. The men had complained. Anything above the knee was unacceptable. Mom tried but I wasn't having it.”
She said the only time women spoke from the pulpit was on Mother's Day.
“I had issues there, nje. The only time a woman would be on the pulpit was on Mother's Day. Women were mainly supporters of the ministry. I was raised by a woman who drummed equality into my head. Does God not appreciate women preaching the word? I had questions.”
Still, it wasn't all bad.
She said some of the first memories of learning to love herself and her voice came from an inspiring Sunday School teacher.
“I enjoyed Sunday School though. Brother Hendrick made it fun and he encouraged me to sing. He signed me up to 'render an item' when I was about eight. I held a mic for the first time. I heard my voice. I liked it.”