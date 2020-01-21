TshisaLIVE

Run, Kwaito! 'Skeem Saam’s' Glenda is in town and visiting your parents

21 January 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nozipho Langa plays Glenda in 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via Nozipho Langa's Instagram

Twitter almost became one big Glenda stan account on Monday after sis made a return to popular SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

Kwaito must have thought he had left his ex in 2019, but the ghost of relationships past came back to haunt him this week when Glenda came to visit his parents.

Of course, his parents were happy to see her. In fact, Ma Ntuli was over the moon.

Remember how the streets wanted to call Uyajola's Jub Jub to sort out Kwaito when he cheated on Glenda last year? Remember how Glenda turned down a huge international scholarship just so she could be closer to Kwaito, only to find out dude was also dating his “friend”, Lizzy? 

Well, karma was staring him straight in the eyes.

While Kwaito was sweating at the meeting, Glenda was glowing real bright and leaving everyone blinded with her beauty.

Over on social media, the streets were deep in their feels, with some predicting flames and others praying for Kwaito.

And, of course, there was an army of tweeps just happy to see her back on screens.

