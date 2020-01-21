Salamina Mosese dishes on expecting her second child and the challenges of love

Salamina and Tshepo “Howza” Mosese have opened up about their 11-year marriage, with the media mogul explaining how she ditched the “traditional role of a wife”.

In an interview with Bona magazine, the actress surprised readers with news that the couple are expecting their second child and revealed that a few months into their marriage they had a conversation about what they wanted.

“I had been playing what I thought was a traditional role of a wife and I was miserable. Talking about this was very important because we created a marriage that made sense to us.”

She also confirmed her pregnancy on social media, sharing a pic of her on the cover of the magazine with her bump on display.