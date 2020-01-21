TshisaLIVE

Salamina Mosese dishes on expecting her second child and the challenges of love

‘Talking about this was very important because we created a marriage that made sense to us’

21 January 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Salamina Mosese is expecting a baby.
Image: Via Instagram

Salamina and Tshepo “Howza” Mosese have opened up about their 11-year marriage, with the media mogul explaining how she ditched the “traditional role of a wife”.

In an interview with Bona magazine, the actress surprised readers with news that the couple are expecting their second child and revealed that a few months into their marriage they had a conversation about what they wanted.

“I had been playing what I thought was a traditional role of a wife and I was miserable. Talking about this was very important because we created a marriage that made sense to us.”

She also confirmed her pregnancy on social media, sharing a pic of her on the cover of the magazine with her bump on display.

The couple met on the set of eTV's popular series Backstage, at a time when Salamina wasn't really looking for love. Fast-forward more than a decade and they are adding to their family.

“With our family growing, I look forward to seeing more of the world together with our two children.” Howza told Bona.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Salamina spoke about balancing the demands of being a mom and wife.

“The two are so different and both require work and effort. I love being a mom. My daughter is a joy and time spent with her is memorable. I have learnt about myself over the years, good and bad, and being conscious about each of these roles is important to me.

