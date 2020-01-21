TshisaLIVE

Vatiswa Ndara supports Rami Chuene after she was reportedly axed for #IStandWithVatiswa

21 January 2020 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Vatiswa Ndara has been linked to Rami Chuene's character being canned on 'The Queen'.
Actress Vatiswa Ndara has come out to show support for Rami Chuene after she was allegedly axed for publicly supporting Vatiswa last year.  

The news that Rami's stint as TGOM has come to an end shocked the country over the weekend. Sunday World reported that Rami was apparently booted off for allegedly showing Vatiswa support after she penned an open letter about exploitation in the industry. 

The internet has been buzzing since they found out, and Vatiswa also showed up on Rami's TL. She commented on the tweet in which Rami confirmed her exit, and reassured her fans that she was well and grateful for their undying support.

"Rams (Rami) are we being given a sneak preview of the movie Remains Of Your Acting Career?" Vatiswa replied to Rami's tweet.

To which Rami jokingly replied, "I hate you! Now here I am, laying next to the remains of your career." 

While Rami hasn't said much except to confirm that fans will bid farewell to TGOM, fans have been flooding her TL with well wishes for her next endeavour.

Just as Rami tweeted, the whole country is glued to the TL to see how this "drama" unfolds.

