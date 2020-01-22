Brenda Mtambo 'threatened' after criticising Grace Bible Church bishop
Musician Brenda Mtambo has allegedly received several threatening messages after she disagreed with a statement Bishop Mosa Sono made at a Sunday service recently.
In a video shared on social media, the pastor could be heard saying musicians should not be paid to sing for the church, but volunteer their services.
“We had great instrumentalists who were serving here, but because some of them are musicians, they needed to be paid. There is nothing wrong with that, I must say, but I’ve always been aware that our church is growing and we have many churches now. If we’re going to start paying instrumentalists, it’s not sustainable, comrades.
“Not only that. In our church, we survive through volunteerism. That’s the DNA of Grace Bible Church. To me, there’s no difference between a musician and a parking attendant. They’re all volunteers.”
Taken aback by his sermon, Brenda said the clergyman's sentiments were the reasons she didn't sing at church.
The star said the “threatening” messages had allegedly come from Bishop Sono's followers and, in now-deleted Instagram posts, shared screenshots of some of them.
Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Brenda were unsuccessful at the time of publishing of this story.
Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa added his voice to the debate on social media, asking if pastors were also volunteers.
Musician Mpumi added: “The mentality of just taking from congregants is wrong. There is nothing wrong with the church paying members on duty. Most church leaders’ lifestyles are funded by money from the church.
“Making music is a rare talent and it plays a big role at the church, so it isn’t the same as parking attendant services.”
In a statement on social media the Grace Bible Church Bishop's Council said it had noted "personal attacks" against Bishop Sono and defended his comments.
"Grace Bible Church has noted with concern, personal attacks levelled against the Presiding Bishop Mosa Sono regarding payments to instrumentalist at GBC.The Bishop’s Council took the resolution, and Bishop Mosa was requested to make the announcement on behalf of council and it was a collective decision.
"Furthermore, there is a context under which the decision was undertaken, but many commentators have left that aspect out conveniently. Grace Bible Church stands by the resolution. We hope people will respect the decision of the church and stop the malicious attacks on the Presiding Bishop that have become very personal. Yours in Christ.GBC Bishop’s Council," the statement read.