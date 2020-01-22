Brenda Mtambo 'threatened' after criticising Grace Bible Church bishop

Musician Brenda Mtambo has allegedly received several threatening messages after she disagreed with a statement Bishop Mosa Sono made at a Sunday service recently.

In a video shared on social media, the pastor could be heard saying musicians should not be paid to sing for the church, but volunteer their services.

“We had great instrumentalists who were serving here, but because some of them are musicians, they needed to be paid. There is nothing wrong with that, I must say, but I’ve always been aware that our church is growing and we have many churches now. If we’re going to start paying instrumentalists, it’s not sustainable, comrades.

“Not only that. In our church, we survive through volunteerism. That’s the DNA of Grace Bible Church. To me, there’s no difference between a musician and a parking attendant. They’re all volunteers.”

Taken aback by his sermon, Brenda said the clergyman's sentiments were the reasons she didn't sing at church.