IN MEMES | 'Evil' Thembeka is back & 'Scandal!' viewers are here for ALL of it
Those who don't know e.tv Scandal!'s Thembeka, may have been tempted to believe her “regretful and humble” act when she came to Quinton, but the OG fans knew right from the start that the goody-two-shoes Thembeka was too good to be true.
Thembeka, played by the talented Masasa Mbangeni, returned to the drama recently. She is one of the most evil villains on TV and fans of the e.tv drama knew that her return spelt nothing but trouble.
What they couldn't have anticipated is how gullible Quinton (Brighton Ngoma) is.
The poor sucker fell right into the trap that Thembeka set up when she told him she was dying, to try to gain his sympathy.
Viewers found out on Tuesday night that good ol' conniving Thembeka hasn't changed one bit, and the “I'm dying” story was a big fat lie.
After all the hurt and heartbreak Q has endured at the hands of Thembeka, he shouldn't have even blinked twice in her direction, but he did.
So let the games begin...
Thembeka will deal with Q in order ...— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) January 21, 2020
This gender never stop to amaze me 😑😑😑
#etvScandal #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/fVsmy4yWSB
So Thembeka isn't dying. #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/vkkdQuwjnS— 👑KINGINTHEEAST👑 (@JayRaps2) January 21, 2020
Ayeye Thembeka is not dying 😂😂😂 #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/FJj0vFKbTo— Man's Not Trash!!! (@Cmbulele_Mag) January 21, 2020
Aaaaaand Thembeka isn't dying. What a surprise. #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/EnZpSKPWTt— May God's grace follow you♡ (@Nolo_Love) January 21, 2020
#Scandaletv No No doctor. How can she be so lucky.She is going to destroy them.let the games begin. pic.twitter.com/fs5KSgFFGx— Law Moloi (@MoloiLaw) January 21, 2020
Aowa, so Thembeka is back, yerrrr, kusazo shuba moes!!!! #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/GAQ617TsAb— FhatuwaniMulaudzi (@FhatuMulaudzi) January 21, 2020
#ScandalEtv I just knew this was gonna happen, Thembeka is not dying. Now watch how she's going to lie to Quinton when she's coming back from the doctor. pic.twitter.com/gIuBudfqyr— Zintle Msutu (@zintle_msutu) January 21, 2020
I guess we all knew ukuthi Thembeka was not dying #ScandalEtv pic.twitter.com/DKPUz436of— IG: thandeka.misstee (@ThandekaMisstee) January 21, 2020