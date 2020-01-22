Lerato Kganyago on haters: They never come on to my page with anything positive

TV host and DJ Lerato Kganyago is gatvol of tweeps looking for attention on social media and has lambasted those who pick on her.

The star had fans talking on Monday when she said she had hit a pavement with her car at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg and accused the mall's management of being rude. Soon everyone was throwing in their two cents about the incident.

Sis was not happy with those who cracked jokes at her expense and made it clear they were looking for attention. She said they would come asking for help when life showed them flames.