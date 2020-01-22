Lerato Kganyago on haters: They never come on to my page with anything positive
Sis hit the pavement with her car and suddenly everyone was involved
TV host and DJ Lerato Kganyago is gatvol of tweeps looking for attention on social media and has lambasted those who pick on her.
The star had fans talking on Monday when she said she had hit a pavement with her car at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg and accused the mall's management of being rude. Soon everyone was throwing in their two cents about the incident.
Sis was not happy with those who cracked jokes at her expense and made it clear they were looking for attention. She said they would come asking for help when life showed them flames.
😩🤣 I’m killing myself! Till they have accidents and they come here tagging and begging us for RT’s https://t.co/rKTDCHDaxc— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 20, 2020
Oh NO! She must shine and get ALL the RT’s and likes she is dying for!!! Mina I don’t need twitter validation https://t.co/84CbRMsXtG— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 20, 2020
She said some followers watched her life, waiting for a mishap so they could come for her.
She told a follower her haters flocked to her page with negativity.
“You will never find them on my timeline talking about anything positive! But negative things, they are like green flies ... ”
LOL ba twitter went to school for it! You will never find them on my timeline talking about anything positive! But negative things, they are like green flies... https://t.co/nKgwvdvzlm— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 20, 2020
I love being black!!! Just make fun of other people’s situations till it’s your turn!! https://t.co/xehgwTwG1H— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 20, 2020
BUT none of these morons will say that! Just for RT’s and to sound cool! 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/WjCmD0Cc5K— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) January 20, 2020