TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago on haters: They never come on to my page with anything positive

Sis hit the pavement with her car and suddenly everyone was involved

22 January 2020 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Lerato Kganyago is not here for the haters.
Lerato Kganyago is not here for the haters.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

TV host and DJ Lerato Kganyago is gatvol of tweeps looking for attention on social media and has lambasted those who pick on her.

The star had fans talking on Monday when she said she had hit a pavement with her car at Fourways Mall in Johannesburg and accused the mall's management of being rude. Soon everyone was throwing in their two cents about the incident.

Sis was not happy with those who cracked jokes at her expense and made it clear they were looking for attention. She said they would come asking for help when life showed them flames.

She said some followers watched her life, waiting for a mishap so they could come for her.

She told a follower her haters flocked to her page with negativity.

“You will never find them on my timeline talking about anything positive! But negative things, they are like green flies ... ”

MORE

Lerato K and Hulisani slam black women for being 'mean' to Rachel Kolisi

'A lot of black women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Lerato Kganyago on losing her virginity at 24 - and being judged for being single with no kids

Lerato Kganyago is spilling it all on her YouTube channel and we like it.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Lerato Kganyago: 'Dear Mr President, we are tired of words, we need action'

Lerato Kganyago has had enough and needs the president to do something about this femicide.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Lerato Kganyago will soon launch an eyelash line in SA

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is working on the social media campaign for her lash line, Flutter by LKG.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi opens up about adopting: She'll tell her own story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X