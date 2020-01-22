Rami Chuene on bad actors & scripts: Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient
Florence Masebe has also offered her support to Rami, telling fans to watch out for her
Days after confirming her exit from popular drama series The Queen, amid reports of a feud between her and the show's producers, Rami Chuene has weighed in on acting in the country.
Sunday World reported that Rami's character on the show, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after Rami publicly supported fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter on alleged exploitation in the industry.
Rami said she would not go into details about her departure, after advice from her legal team, but took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on the industry.
“Someone wise said: An actor prepares. Bummer is when the ‘actor’ is not really an actor and they can’t string simple dialogue, nje. Don’t get me started on emotional engagement. It’s a matter of pay good actors, save time or pay absolute minimum and waste time. Modimo ... ”
Someone wise said: An actor prepares.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 21, 2020
Bummer is when the ‘actor’ is not really an actor and they can’t string simple dialogue nje. Don’t get me started on emotional engagement. It’s a matter of pay good actors, save time OR pay absolute minimum and waste time. Modimo...
I love incubating new talent. When I started out others helped me. I also worked hard, learnt lines, explored character, etc. I’m talking about one not knowing lines, what scene is about, walk to set cold, uninterested & I look, thinking: someone else could be killing this role— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 22, 2020
She continued the conversation on Wednesday morning, saying even if a project had a bad script, she would give her all.
“Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient but they don’t stop trying to do everything they can. So as an actor I can’t be bothered because the script is bad. I work it until I make it.”
She said it came down to respecting your craft and others respecting you.
Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient but they don’t stop trying to do everything they can. So as an actor I can’t be unbothered because the script is bad. I work it til I make it— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 22, 2020
Yes. Respect yourself enough to give your best. Respect other actors cos they prepared so to respect you. And of course, respect the craft. That’s why we do what we do. Imagine someone who’s not a surgeon trying to operate with you. The patient dies, we’re both stuffed.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 22, 2020
Fans were convinced Rami was throwing shade, with some suggesting her former bosses may be the target of the subs.
Social media has been flooded with comments about her exit and actress Florence Masebe has offered her support to Rami, telling fans to watch out for her.
Naturally, Rami was humbled.
A le mo tsebe Ramatsui Chuene. Le botšiše nna. Mark this tweet!— Mme a Masakona (@FloMasebe) January 21, 2020
You’re such a riot! 🔥🔥🔥🔥You might as well add my ID number klaar! 🤣🤣 Tweet marked. Ke go rata kudu. https://t.co/GbC2g9l8UG— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 21, 2020
Rami was one of Vatiswa's most vocal supporters after she penned the scathing open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year. It highlighted some of her experiences with Ferguson Films.
The Fergusons' lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE this week that he could not comment on reports of a feud between Rami and the Fergusons.
“I do not have any instructions on this matter,” he said.
Further attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Fergusons and their management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story.