Rami Chuene on bad actors & scripts: Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient

Florence Masebe has also offered her support to Rami, telling fans to watch out for her

22 January 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rami Chuene dropped some bars about the industry.
Image: Instagram/Rami Chuene

Days after confirming her exit from popular drama series The Queen, amid reports of a feud between her and the show's producers, Rami Chuene has weighed in on acting in the country.

Sunday World reported that Rami's character on the show, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after Rami publicly supported fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter on alleged exploitation in the industry.

Rami said she would not go into details about her departure, after advice from her legal team, but took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on the industry.

“Someone wise said: An actor prepares. Bummer is when the ‘actor’ is not really an actor and they can’t string simple dialogue, nje. Don’t get me started on emotional engagement. It’s a matter of pay good actors, save time or pay absolute minimum and waste time. Modimo ... ”

She continued the conversation on Wednesday morning, saying even if a project had a bad script, she would give her all.

“Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient but they don’t stop trying to do everything they can. So as an actor I can’t be bothered because the script is bad. I work it until I make it.”

She said it came down to respecting your craft and others respecting you.

Fans were convinced Rami was throwing shade, with some suggesting her former bosses may be the target of the subs.

Social media has been flooded with comments about her exit and actress Florence Masebe has offered her support to Rami, telling fans to watch out for her.

Naturally, Rami was humbled.

Rami was one of Vatiswa's most vocal supporters after she penned the scathing open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year. It highlighted some of her experiences with Ferguson Films.  

The Fergusons' lawyer, Brendan de Kooker, from De Kooker Attorneys, told TshisaLIVE this week that he could not comment on reports of a feud between Rami and the Fergusons.

“I do not have any instructions on this matter,” he said.

Further attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from the Fergusons and their management were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story.

