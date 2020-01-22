Rami Chuene on bad actors & scripts: Even the best surgeon can’t save a dying patient

Days after confirming her exit from popular drama series The Queen, amid reports of a feud between her and the show's producers, Rami Chuene has weighed in on acting in the country.

Sunday World reported that Rami's character on the show, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after Rami publicly supported fellow actress Vatiswa Ndara after her open letter on alleged exploitation in the industry.

Rami said she would not go into details about her departure, after advice from her legal team, but took to social media on Tuesday to reflect on the industry.

“Someone wise said: An actor prepares. Bummer is when the ‘actor’ is not really an actor and they can’t string simple dialogue, nje. Don’t get me started on emotional engagement. It’s a matter of pay good actors, save time or pay absolute minimum and waste time. Modimo ... ”