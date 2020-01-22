Riky Rick on Cotton Fest & taking back his power: I didn't become an artist to be a slave

Rapper Riky Rick is a new man since deciding to refocus his music career - and he's promising big things for his much-awaited Cotton Fest.

Riky's Cotton Fest music and lifestyle festival was a massive success last year and the star is bringing it back to The Station in Newtown, Johannesburg, on February 1. The concert will showcase over 100 acts on various stages.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, “Mr Boss Zonke” said fans are going to love it.

“This year we will be elevating the musical experience, first because last year we had two stages, hence we decided to have three stages, where we have tried to share different vibes in those stages," he said.

“So it's going to be quite the experience for people, as they will be able to move around and ... go in and out of the different stages a bit more and enjoy different styles of music.”