Samkelo Ndlovu slams 'tribalists', says she won't explain her origins to anyone

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of explaining herself to “tribalists” and won't tolerate being treated like an anomaly.

The Rhythm City star took to Twitter to explain that she was tired of the flood of questions about why she's Xhosa but has Ndlovu as a surname. She said she was tired of explaining herself, especially to people who were seemingly set on treating her like an anomaly.

"(I'm) no longer explaining how I am Xhosa with Ndlovu as a surname. To a nation who was separated tribally by the Group Areas Act and still managed to connect and make tribally mixed people. As if everybody in SA is one tribe. Haska. I just won’t answer any more. I have nothing to prove,” she said.