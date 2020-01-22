Samkelo Ndlovu slams 'tribalists', says she won't explain her origins to anyone
Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of explaining herself to “tribalists” and won't tolerate being treated like an anomaly.
The Rhythm City star took to Twitter to explain that she was tired of the flood of questions about why she's Xhosa but has Ndlovu as a surname. She said she was tired of explaining herself, especially to people who were seemingly set on treating her like an anomaly.
"(I'm) no longer explaining how I am Xhosa with Ndlovu as a surname. To a nation who was separated tribally by the Group Areas Act and still managed to connect and make tribally mixed people. As if everybody in SA is one tribe. Haska. I just won’t answer any more. I have nothing to prove,” she said.
no longer explaining how I am Xhosa with Ndlovu as a surname.— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) January 21, 2020
To a nation who was separated tribally by the group areas act & still managed to connect & make tribally mixed people.
As if everybody in SA is one tribe. Haska.
I just won’t answer anymore. I have nothing to prove.
The actress slammed those who insisted on perpetuating the “divide and conquer” narrative that the apartheid-era government imposed on black people.
“Tribalists don’t see how much they are perpetuating the 'divide and conquer' narrative. We were all once one thing before we as the Bantu migrated south and created sub-tribes. So over it and I will no longer engage.”
Check out her interaction with Phila Madlingosi below, who also shared his view on the matter.
Tribalist’s don’t see how much they are perpetuating the “divide and conquer” narrative. We were all once one thing before we as the Bantu migrated south and created sub-tribes. So over it and I will no longer engage. https://t.co/dSOMZdTizI— Samú (@SamkeloNdlovu) January 22, 2020