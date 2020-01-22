TshisaLIVE

Samkelo Ndlovu slams 'tribalists', says she won't explain her origins to anyone

22 January 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
TV actress Samkelo Ndlovu won't entertain questions about her origins.
TV actress Samkelo Ndlovu won't entertain questions about her origins.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is gatvol of explaining herself to “tribalists” and won't tolerate being treated like an anomaly.  

The Rhythm City star took to Twitter to explain that she was tired of the flood of questions about why she's Xhosa but has Ndlovu as a surname. She said she was tired of explaining herself, especially to people who were seemingly set on treating her like an anomaly.

"(I'm) no longer explaining how I am Xhosa with Ndlovu as a surname. To a nation who was separated tribally by the Group Areas Act and still managed to connect and make tribally mixed people. As if everybody in SA is one tribe. Haska. I just won’t answer any more. I have nothing to prove,” she said.

The actress slammed those who insisted on perpetuating the “divide and conquer” narrative that the apartheid-era government imposed on black people.

Tribalists don’t see how much they are perpetuating the 'divide and conquer' narrative. We were all once one thing before we as the Bantu migrated south and created sub-tribes. So over it and I will no longer engage.”

Check out her interaction with Phila Madlingosi below, who also shared his view on the matter.

MORE

WATCH | Samkelo Ndlovu: I’m single, we're co-parenting pretty well

Samkelo opened up about being single, working on music and motherhood
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

SNAPS | Samkelo Ndlovu in a bikini is an entire heatwave

It may be the last few weeks of summer but actress Samkelo Ndlovu is still bringing the heat, recently flaunting her banging body in a sexy bikini ...
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Samkelo Ndlovu’s little one is the cutest

Samkelo's little one is getting so big!
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

SNAPS | Samkelo does the things for her baby's first birthday

Samkelo Ndlovu can't believe her baby girl is one-year-old already.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi opens up about adopting: She'll tell her own story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X