WATCH | Girl Power! This lil girl impressed Zozi Tunzi by 'taking up space'

22 January 2020 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressed pride in a young girl who spoke passionately about gender equality.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi was brimming with pride over a young girl's inspiring monologue on gender roles.   

Zozibini took to Twitter to celebrate the little girl and share her excitement about the upcoming generation and what it will achieve in the struggle for gender equality.

Reports say we are 108 years away from achieving gender equality and my Queen over here said, ‘wait a minute now ... hold my purse!’ A fearless army is rising and they are not here to play games. I’m here for it! Lead from the front lines my Queens ... the time is now,” Zozi captioned the video.

In what would be a life-changing night for Zozi at the Miss Universe pageant in December, the Xhosa beauty tasked women worldwide to take up their space. It is unclear if the girl in the video knows about Zozi or her inspiring speech, but it is crystal clear that “taking up space” is a go for her.

In the video, the youngster says she doesn't care for people who assign certain tasks to boys and others to girls. The way she sees it, if she's interested in something she should be allowed to explore it.

“I'm not different from (the) boys. You know people, they think that boys are the ones who are supposed to herd the cattle, do the cow stuff, the goat stuff, feed them, etc. While us girls, some of us want to see and feel and learn how to herd the cattle and some boys want to learn to do house chores,” she passionately explains.

Watch the video below:

