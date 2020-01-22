TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Good guy! The Game steps in to stop cops 'harassing' kids for selling sweets

22 January 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
The Game came to the kids' rescue.
The Game came to the kids' rescue.
Image: Louise Wilson

Guys! Superheroes do exist! If you don't believe us, then you haven't heard what US rapper The Game did for neighbourhood kids who were allegedly descended on by cops for selling sweets at night.

According to TMZ, the muso was leaving a restaurant in LA when he came across a commotion between youngsters and police officers. In a video, the rapper said police had confronted the kids and he had stepped in to make sure there were no issues.

He gave the children enough cash to cover the sweets they were selling and sent them on their way with the confectionery.

“So we got kids out here selling candy. We got the boys in blue who have to do their job, we got me who’s giving jewels to the youth. If you going to sell candy at night there’s a way to do it, because we don’t want you to get hit by the boys in blue. We want you to go home with an empty basket of candy,” he said.

Social media praised The Game for his gesture, hailing him a modern-day Superman.

The Game has been vocal about police brutality, even releasing a song in 2016 about the scourge, entitled Let Me Know.

“Where the body cams at when they killed Sandra Bland though? Where's the justice system at when the cops go Rambo? Black lives matter when we are talking about Phillando but All Lives Matter when we talking about Orlando?” the rapper said on the song.

MORE

Davido shares the juice on how to make Africa the tip of world culture

Guide us, Davido. We are your army.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Ben Affleck succeeds Christian Bale as Batman in 'Man of Steel'

US actor Ben Affleck will replace Christian Bale in the next Batman film, Warner Bros. Pictures said. Affleck will appear in a Batman-Superman mega ...
TshisaLIVE
6 years ago

Black Panther makes history with 7 Oscar nods, but not everyone's happy

It's not all #WakandaForever
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  4. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi opens up about adopting: She'll tell her own story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...
X