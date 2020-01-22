TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi having the time of his life working out

22 January 2020 - 06:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Somizi is back in the gym after the holidays.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo's gym life is in full swing and he is clearly having the time of his life.

If you're still contemplating whether to go back to gym, look no further than Somizi's latest Instagram post for inspiration.

Dressed in red shorts, T-shirt, cap and white sneakers, Somizi is showing us that working out on a treadmill can be as much fun as walking on a runway.

Watch the hilarious All walks of life video below:

All walks of life

Anyone who is familiar with Somizi's page will have seen that he has been back at gym for a while, as he's been sharing snaps and videos of himself doing some gruelling work with his trainer.

Last week, he shared a glimpse of his first 2020 session, saying: “I shall be in shape soon.”

