WATCH | Somizi having the time of his life working out

TV personality Somizi Mhlongo's gym life is in full swing and he is clearly having the time of his life.

If you're still contemplating whether to go back to gym, look no further than Somizi's latest Instagram post for inspiration.

Dressed in red shorts, T-shirt, cap and white sneakers, Somizi is showing us that working out on a treadmill can be as much fun as walking on a runway.

Watch the hilarious All walks of life video below: