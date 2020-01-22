WATCH | Bizarre! Internet left shook by pregnant Mihlali Ndamase lookalike

The TL was a bit of mess on Tuesday night after a video clip sent tweeps into a mini state of emergency at the thought of their fave, Mihlali Ndamase, being pregnant.

However, it turned out that the beauty flaunting her pregnant belly was NOT Mihlali, but American entrepreneur Gabrielle Jolie, who goes by @Thegabjolie on social media.

When South Africans began flooding her comments section with Mihlali mentions and shocked expressions, Jolie agreed that she and Mihlali probably shared ancestors.