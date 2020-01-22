TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bizarre! Internet left shook by pregnant Mihlali Ndamase lookalike

What in the Mihlali is this?

22 January 2020 - 10:58 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
The resemblance between Mihlali Ndamase and American Gabrielle Jolie is uncanny.
The resemblance between Mihlali Ndamase and American Gabrielle Jolie is uncanny.
Image: Instagram via Mihlali/Instagram via Gab Jolie

The TL was a bit of mess on Tuesday night after a video clip sent tweeps into a mini state of emergency at the thought of their fave, Mihlali Ndamase, being pregnant.

However, it turned out that the beauty flaunting her pregnant belly was NOT Mihlali, but American entrepreneur Gabrielle Jolie, who goes by @Thegabjolie on social media.

When South Africans began flooding her comments section with Mihlali mentions and shocked expressions, Jolie agreed that she and Mihlali probably shared ancestors.

Jonga! We ain't even gonna front, we also did a double take and then some, like:

Adding to their shock at how similar the two look, tweeps were losing their minds over Mihlali being pregnant.

Why? Well, if you follow Mihlali, you know that moghel has previously shared intimate details about her family planning.

From that, we know that unless issa a miracle baby, Mihlali is on that five-year contraceptive, so pregnancy is the last thing tweeps can expect from the influencer.

Once that shock had worn off we were all mostly stunned by Mihlali having a lookalike.

Like an entire twin!

God really sat up there and decided to make not one but two people that gorgeous!

Check out the reactions:

MORE

Mihlali slams claims she’s promoting immorality with 'confessions chat'

'Did tatu God go on holiday and leave you in charge?'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali hits back at 'fake body' comments

'Imagine comparing my 19-year-old body to my adult one. My weight gain is the worst thing that ever happened to y’all’
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

From fights in planes to making the rich list: Mihlali's big year

Mihlali won 2019 HARD!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken

The influencer has been the crush for many in Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi opens up about adopting: She'll tell her own story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X