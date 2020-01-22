WATCH | Miss SA Sasha-Lee moves into her new apartment and gets her ride
After being announced the new Miss SA last week, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has moved into her fancy Sandton apartment and got the keys to a sweet new ride.
Sasha-Lee inherited the title after Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe pageant last month.
She moved into a two-bedroom apartment at Central Square this week. Her pad comes with its own pool and a magnificent view of Joburg.
The beauty queen also received a number of other prizes, including personal training, dental, nail and beauty care, hair extensions, sunglasses fragrances, shoes and insurance.
Sis was perhaps most excited to get the keys to a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet to use during her reign.
Sasha-Lee said in a statement: “I already feel like a movie star, both behind the wheel of my new car and also when I walk into my exquisitely designed and furnished Central Square Sandton apartment.”
Miss South Africa 2019 is in the building! And we're sure you'll agree that this @centralsquaresandton @miabella_interiors apartment is fit for a queen 👸 Watch as @sashaleelaurel gives us an exclusive grand tour of her royal residence 🏠 #MissSouthAfrica #MissSA2019 #DreamWalkers #HomeGoals #HomeSweetHome