TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Miss SA Sasha-Lee moves into her new apartment and gets her ride

22 January 2020 - 08:55 By Kyle Zeeman
Miss SA has moved into her apartment.
Miss SA has moved into her apartment.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

After being announced the new Miss SA last week, Sasha-Lee Laurel Olivier has moved into her fancy Sandton apartment and got the keys to a sweet new ride.

Sasha-Lee inherited the title after Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe pageant last month.

She moved into a two-bedroom apartment at Central Square this week. Her pad comes with its own pool and a magnificent view of Joburg.

Sasha-Lee says she feels like a movie star.
Sasha-Lee says she feels like a movie star.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
Miss SA received a number of prizes, including dental, nail and beauty care.
Miss SA received a number of prizes, including dental, nail and beauty care.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA
She also received insurance.
She also received insurance.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

The beauty queen also received a number of other prizes, including personal training, dental, nail and beauty care, hair extensions, sunglasses fragrances, shoes and insurance.

Sis was perhaps most excited to get the keys to a brand new Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet to use during her reign.

Sasha-Lee in her Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet.
Sasha-Lee in her Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Sasha-Lee said in a statement: “I already feel like a movie star, both behind the wheel of my new car and also when I walk into my exquisitely designed and furnished Central Square Sandton apartment.”

MORE

Thickleeyonce says calling Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier 'plus size' is dangerous & harmful

Sasha-Lee has previously spoken about the classification of women's sizes in the modelling industry
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

I am here for fellow abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier

Sasha-Lee Olivier sets her priorities as she takes over from Zozibini Tunzi as Miss SA
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi

What's hard to understand that one person cannot wear two crowns at the same time?
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  5. Pearl Thusi opens up about adopting: She'll tell her own story TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X