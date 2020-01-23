AYEYE! Buhle Samuels is bringing sexy & revenge back on 'Muvhango'

Muvhango viewers, particularly KK's were left in their feels when the sexy but evil Matshidiso, played by Buhle Samuels, left the soapie in 2018, but the “witch” is back and not only is she bringing sexy back, she's got vengeance on her mind.

Ironically, Buhle is personally anti-vengeance, but Matshidiso (fondly called Tshidi) lives and thrives on it.

“I personally believe that our God does not want us to be overcome by evil. I let God rule in everything I do, unforgiveness takes away the good, therefore we ought to learn to forgive and let go on vengeance. Playing the Matshidiso character is life lessons about good and bad. The girl is just bad,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Buhle left the popular soapie in 2018 to explore her other talents, which include music.

In retrospect, Buhle feels that the break did more than she bargained for and that it has made her a better woman to take on the role of Matshidiso.

“This time I am strong enough to play the role. The break gave me more time to work on my craft. I have developed into a bigger actress. While Buhle Samuels is totally different from the character Tshidi. Buhle is an independent, strong, loving and caring, yet sweet lady, whilst Tshidi is a devious, seductive villain. She will do anything to get what she wants and I have the balance on lockdown.”

And to all the viewers who love to hate her sexy character, Buhle can only say they better get ready for flames, courtesy of Matshidiso.

“Let's all watch Tshidi this week and see what she's been up to. I am so excited yet scared to see what Tshidi has become. You better be ready for more devious, fascinating, volatile, seductive, trouble and schemes by Tshidi. The return of Matshidiso on Muvhango means more drama,” she said.

We can't wait!