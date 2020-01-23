Minister Nathi Mthethwa responds to Vatiswa's open letter, denies 'lack of support' claims

Three months after a disgruntled Vatiswa Ndara penned an open letter that went viral on social media, minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has finally responded to her concerns.

The minister shared a statement on Twitter this week, addressing claims of alleged exploitation in the industry and advised that actors should study and “evoke the Basic Conditions of Employment Act et al in the interim”, and that the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the department of employment and labour.

The minister denied claims that there was a lack of support for artists from his department and mentioned the financial support that Vatiswa and other cast members of iGazi received previously.

The minister said it was “unfortunate” that he and the department had been cast in a negative light.

“There are notable names across the Culture and Creative Industries sectors that can be cited as having received tangible support from the department, and this is not limited to financial support.

“It is unfortunate that the voices of the artists that have benefited from the department now known as 'Sports, Arts and Culture' cannot present when criticism of 'lack of support' is levelled against the department and Minister Mthethwa as its head.”