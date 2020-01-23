Minnie on fat shaming: People are mean & forget we have feelings too

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has reflected on her previous weight gain and being body shamed, sharing how hurt she was by some of the comments she received.

In an interview with True Love magazine, Minnie explained that after she got married she was in a great space and gained a bit of weight.

People soon commented on her weight gain and Minnie said that she found the body-shaming very insensitive.

“People can be really mean and forget that we have feelings too. No one wants to be told that they are pregnant when they aren't,” she explained.

The star tried to shake off the negativity and focus her energy on growing her business.

“I don't want to lose momentum. It's not like I'd be able to hide a pregnancy forever. When the time is right and by God's grace, if I'm blessed to have children, people will know.”

It's not the first time Minnie has addressed the haters, issuing a stern clapback on social media late last year.

In a post, Minnie warned her haters to think before they tweet.