Ntsiki Mazwai lambastes Moja Love for 'promoting' abuse

The poet, who previously worked for the channel, explained where her disappointment in Moja Love stemmed from. She said she expected the channel to work towards uplifting black people and breaking negative stereotypes.

“Here we are with our black-owned tv channel and all we can do with it is promote domestic violence ... We have failed ourselves.

“Women are dying daily in South Africa but here we are giving a platform to celebrate gender-based violence ... Wow, I don't understand the maths.

“I expected excellence from a black-owned network ... I guess I was wrong,” she said.

Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told TshisaLIVE that the channel was not promoting domestic violence in the least. She said that the viewers would see as much when the series airs on Thursday night and that the channel prides itself on showcasing stories that are "unfiltered and real".

"The channel is not promoting domestic violence it will be premature to utter such a statement as the show has not even aired. The channel is just highlighting an issue which affects a majority of our population and to get conversations started around the issue."

"It does not matter what social standing you have in life it will affect you. We hope that this docu-series will assist other people who are in a similar situation to seek help. This is why we showcase such stories unfiltered and real, as they are more impactful in getting the message across and spreading awareness of social issues," she said.