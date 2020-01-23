Rami Chuene shares light moments on her last days on set: Khabaribebaba ... FIRED!
Rami Chuene may be leaving The Queen but that hasn't stopped her from expressing her love for her colleagues and how much she's gonna miss them.
The actress, who plays the beloved TGOM, is serving out the remainder of her contract after weekend reports claimed she was fired from the popular drama series.
While Rami has a few more scenes to shoot, she gave Twitter fans a glimpse of life on set of the show and shared a light moment that had everyone chuckling.
Told them I’m coming with a new song from now on. Knowing them, they’ll find a way to spin it too. Baloi ba! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) January 22, 2020
According to Sunday World, Rami's character is set to be killed off after alleged behind-the-scenes drama with the Ferguson family, who produce the show.
The publication said the relationship between Rami and the Fergusons deteriorated after the actress allegedly sided with seasoned actress Vatiswa Ndara after Ndara's open letter to sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa last year.
Rami confirmed she was leaving and highlighted that she was going to try her utmost best to be a professional on set.
“I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have,” she said at the time.
By the looks of it, her relationship with her colleagues is making what should have been an awkward and tense time, a lighthearted and memorable one instead.