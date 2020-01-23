TshisaLIVE

'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser

23 January 2020 - 08:53 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.
Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

A few hours before the much-hyped Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha docu-series is set to air, the pair found their way onto the Twitter trend list.

But it ain't because people are particularly impressed by the musicians.

The reality series, that will air for the first time on Thursday evening on Moja Love, left social media users with multiple reactions after another “distasteful” teaser. 

In the video, Babes and Mampintsha exchange words in a car. Babes asks Mampintsha why he is cheating and proceeds to insult him, while he seemingly tries to calm her.

Watch the video below:

Babes and Mampintsha have had successful careers individually, but their “toxic” relationship has often overshadowed their talent, leaving the pair having to work harder to impress Mzansi.

Their relationship has made headlines ever since a video of Mampintsha hitting Babes went viral last year. Both opened cases of assault against each other. 

However, the matter was referred to Families SA for mediation and the couple has reconciled. Now, through the reality show, the country will be taken into the controversial couple's private space.

WATCH | Jub Jub's new reality show to lift lid on Mampintsha and Babes' turbulent relationship

Jub Jub said the show will give viewers an insight into the couple's relationship
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

It may just be Twitter banter, but most tweeps seem set on sitting this one out. Others questioned Moja Love's motives behind airing the show, which they feel serves to “glamorise abuse and toxic relationships”.

Some have raised concerns that both teasers have shown a compromised Babes, while Mampintsha appears to the “voice of reason”.

Check out the reactions below:

