'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser
A few hours before the much-hyped Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha docu-series is set to air, the pair found their way onto the Twitter trend list.
But it ain't because people are particularly impressed by the musicians.
The reality series, that will air for the first time on Thursday evening on Moja Love, left social media users with multiple reactions after another “distasteful” teaser.
In the video, Babes and Mampintsha exchange words in a car. Babes asks Mampintsha why he is cheating and proceeds to insult him, while he seemingly tries to calm her.
Watch the video below:
NEW SHOW don't miss it out.— LONG LIVE THE DREAM (@chaabel) January 22, 2020
Impilo:Mampinstha WeskInk starts Thurs 23 Jan at 21h30 on @MojaLoveTv Ch 157 #BabesMampintshapic.twitter.com/udIgKHBMTs
Babes and Mampintsha have had successful careers individually, but their “toxic” relationship has often overshadowed their talent, leaving the pair having to work harder to impress Mzansi.
Their relationship has made headlines ever since a video of Mampintsha hitting Babes went viral last year. Both opened cases of assault against each other.
However, the matter was referred to Families SA for mediation and the couple has reconciled. Now, through the reality show, the country will be taken into the controversial couple's private space.
It may just be Twitter banter, but most tweeps seem set on sitting this one out. Others questioned Moja Love's motives behind airing the show, which they feel serves to “glamorise abuse and toxic relationships”.
Some have raised concerns that both teasers have shown a compromised Babes, while Mampintsha appears to the “voice of reason”.
Check out the reactions below:
What A Toxic Mess, I Can't Believe They Went Ahead To Televise This Mess On Our Screens, Honestly I’m actually upset that they’re televising such content, we shouldn’t normalize nor glamorize abusive relationship. Is This What Our Kids Are Going To Watch? #BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/ZauWFX3m0R— P A R I S (@LeboMashia) January 22, 2020
I just saw this #BabesMampintsha show promo. Why does it look like a PR machine to clean up Mampintsha's image and paint Babes as a psycho? pic.twitter.com/S20z9muvGT— Lebohang Phokela (@LeboPhokela) January 22, 2020
I don't even wanna know what happened this time. If there is another beat down video I'm really not interested, these two are just starting to annoy me #BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/WKjWOn36tT— Âme heureuse (@realgeraldineg) January 22, 2020
At some stage, this was SOUTH AFRICAs most sought-after couple.. Guess what life happened and everything is going down like a very steep mountain.... When your REALITY SHOW plays on MOJA LOVE just know go fedile because no one wants to work with you...— THIZOZO⚪ (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) January 22, 2020
#BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/CxfMPCBgrZ
Im not suprised the show is on mojalove that channel has become a joke.#BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/XB8E1Vi9Ya— KING REMIND🦁 (@KING_REMIND) January 22, 2020
Clearly Moja love has lost Content, Such a show? Like Really? #BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/SsNgUGF1Xl— M T H I Y A 🇿🇦 (@NgceboMthiya) January 22, 2020
All I know is tomorrow 21H30 the very same people who are saying no to the show🤞will be watching #BabesMampintsha let them kill each other, I don't care! 🚶♀️ pic.twitter.com/My2CEptkI5— momo (@Momo55885706) January 22, 2020
The way I don't even care for these 2😏 I'm definitely not tuning in for this hot mess✋🏿#BabesMampintsha pic.twitter.com/7nPiqO7CIY— ShebeenQueen👸🏿👸🏿👸🏿 (@KholokaziM) January 22, 2020