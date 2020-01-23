'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser

A few hours before the much-hyped Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha docu-series is set to air, the pair found their way onto the Twitter trend list.

But it ain't because people are particularly impressed by the musicians.

The reality series, that will air for the first time on Thursday evening on Moja Love, left social media users with multiple reactions after another “distasteful” teaser.

In the video, Babes and Mampintsha exchange words in a car. Babes asks Mampintsha why he is cheating and proceeds to insult him, while he seemingly tries to calm her.

Watch the video below: