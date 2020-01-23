TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Minnie dishes the deets on her ride

23 January 2020 - 17:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Minnie Dlamini's ride is lit!
Minnie Dlamini's ride is lit!
Image: Minnie Dlamini Instagram

Ever wanted to know what it's like to ride with Minnie Dlamini? Well wonder no more because we've got the tea.

The star met up with Ignition TV's Celeb Rides recently and gave viewers a glimpse of her ride, a Jaguar F-PACE.

In the episode, which airs tonight on the channel (DStv channel 189) at 6pm and Friday at 1PM, Minnie explains that she was drawn to the car because of its comfort and space.

“I almost drove the F-TYPE, which is the two seater convertible. A very sexy car. But then my handbag could barely fit in the car. I was like, I definitely need something bigger, more powerful,” Minnie explained.

She also did a car challenge to test her driving skills, and it was lit!

Minnie became a Jaguar brand ambassador in June last year after teaming up to provide community outreach at a nursery school in Khayalethu near Knysna. The star helped deliver solar light jars, backpacks, activity books and branded water bottles to children in the school.

Minnie showed off her new ride during an announcement on the partnership.

The star is also all about spreading the love and in 2015 bought her mom a brand-new BMW X5.

Her mom was so shocked that she burst into tears.

MORE

Minnie on fat shaming: People are mean & forget we have feelings too

Body shamers take a back seat because Minnie doesn't have time for y'all!
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Fans excited that Minnie Dlamini got her body back

"2020 I turn 30! I Celebrate ten years in the entertainment industry and I got my body back"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Minnie Dlamini is living her best life in France

Minnie Dlamini- Jones is taking delight “over the seas” of Europe.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Minnie Dlamini spreads some love on social media

Minnie Dlamini is in her feels and missing her brother.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  5. Run, Kwaito! 'Skeem Saam’s' Glenda is in town and visiting your parents TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X