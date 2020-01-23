WATCH | Minnie dishes the deets on her ride
Ever wanted to know what it's like to ride with Minnie Dlamini? Well wonder no more because we've got the tea.
The star met up with Ignition TV's Celeb Rides recently and gave viewers a glimpse of her ride, a Jaguar F-PACE.
In the episode, which airs tonight on the channel (DStv channel 189) at 6pm and Friday at 1PM, Minnie explains that she was drawn to the car because of its comfort and space.
“I almost drove the F-TYPE, which is the two seater convertible. A very sexy car. But then my handbag could barely fit in the car. I was like, I definitely need something bigger, more powerful,” Minnie explained.
She also did a car challenge to test her driving skills, and it was lit!
Minnie became a Jaguar brand ambassador in June last year after teaming up to provide community outreach at a nursery school in Khayalethu near Knysna. The star helped deliver solar light jars, backpacks, activity books and branded water bottles to children in the school.
Minnie showed off her new ride during an announcement on the partnership.
I’m soooo proud and excited to announce that I’ve joined the @jaguarsouthafrica family 🎉How cute is my new ride? 😍 I’m even more delighted that Jaguar has committed to collaborating with my social responsibility projects 🙏🏾 We have to start being more than just celebrity ambassadors ♥️ #FPace #BiggerThanMe 💎
The star is also all about spreading the love and in 2015 bought her mom a brand-new BMW X5.
Her mom was so shocked that she burst into tears.
My heart is full ❤️ Thank you for sharing one of the biggest moments in my life with me 😊 pic.twitter.com/FbDw0E0VDV— Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) August 12, 2016