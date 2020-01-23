WATCH | Minnie dishes the deets on her ride

Ever wanted to know what it's like to ride with Minnie Dlamini? Well wonder no more because we've got the tea.

The star met up with Ignition TV's Celeb Rides recently and gave viewers a glimpse of her ride, a Jaguar F-PACE.

In the episode, which airs tonight on the channel (DStv channel 189) at 6pm and Friday at 1PM, Minnie explains that she was drawn to the car because of its comfort and space.

“I almost drove the F-TYPE, which is the two seater convertible. A very sexy car. But then my handbag could barely fit in the car. I was like, I definitely need something bigger, more powerful,” Minnie explained.