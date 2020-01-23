TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's wedding will leave you in the feels

23 January 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and American footballer Tim Tebow's wedding earlier this week was nothing short of a fairytale. 

The former Miss Universe tied the knot with her bae on Monday in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Tim brought his family and friends to SA to enjoy several days of wedding festivities, which led up to the magical ceremony. 

After a couple of days of keeping the details and scenes of their wedding on the down low, Demi-Leigh gave fans a first look into their glamorous day at the wine country venue.

She posted a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand after the ceremony and sharing several intimate moments.

The video also teased a massive production coming soon.

View this post on Instagram

@haukeweddingfilms #tyingthetebow

A post shared by Demi-Leigh Tebow (@demileighnp) on

According to People, the couple exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony that combined elements from both American and SA cultures.

The publication reported that Demi-Leigh opted for a custom gown from the latest collection of David's Bridal. She rocked a scoop-necked dress, that also had covered buttons down the back with slight off-the-shoulder straps.

“We’re both very traditional. We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives,” Demi told the mag.

SA cuisine & a groom's cake: All the deets on Tim Tebow and Demi Leigh’s fairytale wedding

Tim and Demi-Leigh said 'I do' and we can't stop crying with happiness
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

WATCH | Demi-Leigh & Tim Tebow's pre-wedding weekend was EVERYTHING!

Magical ... that's the only way to describe Demi-Leigh and Tim's wedding rehearsal
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Demi-Leigh lifts the lid on her engagement a year after Tim got down on one knee

"Yes to forever": Demi-Leigh is still in love with her boo.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims TshisaLIVE
  2. Connie Ferguson sparks colourism debate with 'black face' snap TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Samuels on being bullied: People thought I was a black American TshisaLIVE
  4. Run, Kwaito! 'Skeem Saam’s' Glenda is in town and visiting your parents TshisaLIVE
  5. DJ Zinhle: If you’re betting on my unhappiness, you’re gonna be very ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...
X