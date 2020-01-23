WATCH | This video of Demi-Leigh and Tim Tebow's wedding will leave you in the feels

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and American footballer Tim Tebow's wedding earlier this week was nothing short of a fairytale.

The former Miss Universe tied the knot with her bae on Monday in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

Tim brought his family and friends to SA to enjoy several days of wedding festivities, which led up to the magical ceremony.

After a couple of days of keeping the details and scenes of their wedding on the down low, Demi-Leigh gave fans a first look into their glamorous day at the wine country venue.

She posted a video of the couple walking hand-in-hand after the ceremony and sharing several intimate moments.

The video also teased a massive production coming soon.