Hugh Masekela's son pens heartfelt note on the second anniversary of his death

24 January 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Salema 'Sal' Masekela and his father, the late legendary musician Hugh Masekela.
Image: Via Instagram/Stevie Lawrence

It's been two years since Bra Hugh Masekela died, but his legacy lives on, especially in the heart of his son Salema “Sal” Masekela. 

Sal took to Instagram, together with most of Bra Hugh's fans, to remember the legend who died on January 23 2018 after a long fight with cancer. Sal poured his heart out in tribute to his father.

“January 23rd, 2020. Two years. Sometimes it feels like you’ve been gone two days. Others it feels like 20 years. There is no rhyme or reason to it. It doesn’t hurt more. It doesn’t hurt less. What intensifies is the love. Deepens in ways unfathomable before. A beautiful thing. We are playing your music loudly today around the world. Dancing, singing and celebrating the unifying magic of your energy. Honoring your relentless embrace of the downtrodden, oppressed and undermined around the world,” he wrote.

The musician also took the opportunity to remind people of his father's heart and how Bra Hugh lived every second of his life to the fullest. He added that his father's spirit always inspired him to live life fully as well.

“May we all find ways to exhaust every breath of this life with half the passion and childlike drive you exhibited till the end of your journey here. I know you’re doing it times 1,000,000 on the other side. I joyfully miss you man.”

