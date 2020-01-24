LISTEN | The girl behind the Miss SA title ​loves her pizza & adores dolphins!

Gone are the days when beauty queens were associated with being stiff and always having fake smiles. As pageants get woke and more real, so too do the calibre of contestants and our Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier is a reflection of all things beautiful, purposeful and fun!

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently Sasha-Lee shared what she chose to stand for and use her platform for ... before she gave us a sneak peak of the fun girl behind the title.

“I can say that me being here, my presence doesn’t only represent sexual abuse or the issue of plus size, it transcends that. The everyday South African has their own injustice and their own story that they deal with so they need to relate to me in terms of being resilient in the face of defeat and being persistent in the face of defeat,” Sasha said.

Listen to the rest of the conversation below.