Mampintsha & Babes U-turn on Moja Love docu-series: Your disappointment is of great regret to us
The controversial Moja Love docu-series was stopped from being aired at the 11th hour...
In the wake of a fierce public backlash, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were granted a court interdict to halt the release of the Moja Love docu-series, Impilo: Mampintsha West Ink which was set to cast the spotlight on their turbulent relationship.
This after teasers in the lead up to the show's release, which was initially set for Thursday night, went viral, causing a public outcry.
Mampintsha released a statement on Instagram, explaining that they approached the court in the wake of mass disappointment from fans.
“We noted with great concern your comments and expressions of disappointment at us. We wish to assure you that your disappointment is of great regret to us, as we only seek to entertain you during the times of disappointment, and not the opposite.
“As your entertainers, and sometimes inspires, we always strive to keep you seeing us in a good light. However, as human beings, we accept with regret that we will fail you at times,” read part of the statement.
The statement went on to add that they recorded the reality series with the intention to give fans a glimpse into how they built West Ink, but that could not be done without showing all aspects of their lives.
“Be assured though that we strive to grow and mature not only as persons but as a couple not immune to fault and imperfections.”
View this post on Instagram
As you well know, the past few days have been been difficult for us, our fans, and our family members due to material posted on social media about us. We noted with great concern your comments and expressions of disappointment at us. We wish to assure you that your disapointment is of great regret to us, as we only seek to entertain you during the times of disappointment, and not the opposite. As your entertainers, and sometimes inspires, we always strive to keep you seeing us in a good light. However, as human beings, we accept with regret that we will fail you at times. Be assured though that we strive to grow and mature not only as persons but as a couple not immune to fault and imperfections. Our closest friends whom we trust deeply, will confirm that like all couples, we are also have our ups and downs. We recorded a reality show with intentions to show you our lives in respect of a company we have built with your support, West Ink. The show could not have taken place with parts of our lives being shown. We are greatful that you have supported us during this difficult time, and the Courts have, with great relief, come to our assistance. This issue is with our attorneys now and we request any other questions be directed to our respective attorneys. @official_jubjub @babes_wodumo @mojalovetv
The docu-series concept creator and presenter Jub Jub was left disappointed and apologised to fans on social media.
“I'm disappointed in the news I've received about Mampintsha. I would like to apologise to all my fans and thank you for your support please continue to watch Uyajola 99,” he wrote.
Bokani Moyo, head of channel at Moja Love, confirmed in a statement that the show was held back due to a court interdict.
“Jub Jub as a close friend to Babes and Mampintsha wanted to offer the couple an opportunity to explain the abuse incident. Today, the couple decided to go to court to stop the broadcasting of the interview. However, because this issue is now in the hands of the court and the matter will be heard on April 2, Moja Love has decided not to broadcast the programme tonight and will instead flight a double bill of Uyajola 9/9,” read the statement.
The show and Moja Love were slammed by several people on social media, including poet Ntsiki Mazwai.
However, Moja Love defended the show and its decision to air it.
“The docu-series aims to demystify and put clarity on some of the questions and misperceptions that the public has with personalities. They are just like you and me and also face life challenges on a daily basis.
“Impilo is a docu-series that delves into the lives of two famous personalities. The series shows the B side of their lives — giving insight that has never been revealed on any other media platform. Moja Love is unapologetic about telling real stories that are a reflection of South African communities. They are afforded the opportunity to tell the story in their own words and through their lived experiences. Hence the word Impilo which means life,” Moja Love spokesperson Lindiwe Mbonambi told TshisaLIVE.
Read the rest of the statement below.