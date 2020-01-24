Mampintsha & Babes U-turn on Moja Love docu-series: Your disappointment is of great regret to us

In the wake of a fierce public backlash, Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha were granted a court interdict to halt the release of the Moja Love docu-series, Impilo: Mampintsha West Ink which was set to cast the spotlight on their turbulent relationship.

This after teasers in the lead up to the show's release, which was initially set for Thursday night, went viral, causing a public outcry.

Mampintsha released a statement on Instagram, explaining that they approached the court in the wake of mass disappointment from fans.

“We noted with great concern your comments and expressions of disappointment at us. We wish to assure you that your disappointment is of great regret to us, as we only seek to entertain you during the times of disappointment, and not the opposite.

“As your entertainers, and sometimes inspires, we always strive to keep you seeing us in a good light. However, as human beings, we accept with regret that we will fail you at times,” read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that they recorded the reality series with the intention to give fans a glimpse into how they built West Ink, but that could not be done without showing all aspects of their lives.

“Be assured though that we strive to grow and mature not only as persons but as a couple not immune to fault and imperfections.”