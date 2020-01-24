Maphorisa reveals the real reason he stopped making gqom music

After giving the nation fire amapiano hits for most of 2019, DJ Maphorisa has revealed the reasons behind his decision to stop making gqom tracks.

Even though Maphorisa had the entire nation jamming to his hits over Dezemba, some fans have been wondering why he's been staying clear of other genres such as gqom.

A tweep reached out to Lawd Porry (Maphorisa's Twitter handle), saying, “Listen amapiano is great and everything but I mean most of us Durbanites are still gqom people. So, Porry must just give us a gqom project soon, angeke we need it.”

Known for being interactive with his fans on social media, Maphorisa told the tweep the real reason he no longer produced gqom songs.

“Da real reason I stopped doing gqom is because Durban producers/DJs said I'm not from Durban hence I'm on amapiano cause its national.”