Msaki on 'Sisters with Guitars' show & Prince Kaybee award 'snub'

Musician Asanda “Msaki” Mvana may have a blossoming music career performing around the world with some of the biggest artists, but she has not lost her humility and says she always embraces appreciation and honour.

The star has been touring Europe for the past three years and released huge collabs with Prince Kaybee, Tresor and Black Coffee.

She told TshisaLIVE she loved collaborating with artists outside her genre of folk music, but believed in respect.

“I have travelled all around the world and been introduced to new audiences because of my collaborations on house, EDM and dance music. They are a big part of my career, they are still my songs though. It doesn't overshadow anything. They are my words, my melody and I will keep doing them.”

The star made headlines last year when DJ Prince Kaybee apologised for his team not acknowledging her for her contribution to the hit, Fetch Your Life, at the Dance Music Awards.