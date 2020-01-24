Msaki on 'Sisters with Guitars' show & Prince Kaybee award 'snub'
Musician Asanda “Msaki” Mvana may have a blossoming music career performing around the world with some of the biggest artists, but she has not lost her humility and says she always embraces appreciation and honour.
The star has been touring Europe for the past three years and released huge collabs with Prince Kaybee, Tresor and Black Coffee.
She told TshisaLIVE she loved collaborating with artists outside her genre of folk music, but believed in respect.
“I have travelled all around the world and been introduced to new audiences because of my collaborations on house, EDM and dance music. They are a big part of my career, they are still my songs though. It doesn't overshadow anything. They are my words, my melody and I will keep doing them.”
The star made headlines last year when DJ Prince Kaybee apologised for his team not acknowledging her for her contribution to the hit, Fetch Your Life, at the Dance Music Awards.
The “snub” sparked a Twitter storm, but Msaki said it was not that deep. The star said she called Kaybee out because she didn't want it to happen again.
“It is a culture of DJs not really valuing their collaborators like they should. It was not a big deal, but it was me saying 'you can apologise, but don't do it again'. I need to be respected and credited. If I have a live set, you will know who the bass guitarist is. It is a cultural honour.
“It is a culture of sharing and acknowledging those who made the music. For some it is a value, and not for others. DJs need to do better, radio needs to do better. Radio can mention the DJ and not recognise that there is a whole other human being that was part of the song.”
Fans will get to see Msaki in an intimate setting when she performs alongside award-winning singer-songwriters Zahara and Berita at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on February 15.
The concert, Sisters with Guitars, is a celebration of women in music.
“I know both Zahara and Berita from the Eastern Cape. We used to play humble shows together, and for us to all perform together at Emperors Palace for a national audience is just very special.”
Msaki said that she was looking forward to sharing stories and inspiring a younger generation.
“I am just looking forward to building a relationship with the audience. There is a special connection you have with the audience when you perform songs from your heart, like we will all do. We all usually have big bands with us, but this will be intimate and more heart-to-heart.”