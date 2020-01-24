TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money

24 January 2020 - 10:16 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Shauwn Mkhize is living her best rich life, despite criticism from Ntsiki Mazwai.
Image: Instagram/MaMkhize

While the rest of the nation finds itself marveling about Shauwn Mkhize's life and wishing they had even just a tenth of her millions, Ntsiki Mazwai is seemingly unimpressed by her choice to “show off” her riches.

The poet, who has been sharing her unsolicited opinions about MaMkhize since her reality show made its debut, took to Twitter yet again to let the world know  she believes people who are “poor” in “mind and spirit” are the ones most likely to show off.

Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money. The other wealthy people can handle their money without needing our validation as an audience,” she said.

Ntsiki said she wasn't inspired by Shauwn's come-up story, and was even more disappointed that she had allegedly got her riches through political connections. 

The poet previously said it seemed very unnecessary for three people to live in a house as big as Shauwn's.

“I think I'm trying to understand why you need such a big house. It fulfills what purpose? Three people living in a house as big as a school, instead of building a school, speaks to our level of vision as blacks.”

But while Ntsiki went on about “how” Shauwn made her money, tweeps only cared that she's rich enough to hire Asian help, among other things, like how ridiculously lavish her life is.

Check out the mixed meme reactions:

