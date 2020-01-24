Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money
While the rest of the nation finds itself marveling about Shauwn Mkhize's life and wishing they had even just a tenth of her millions, Ntsiki Mazwai is seemingly unimpressed by her choice to “show off” her riches.
The poet, who has been sharing her unsolicited opinions about MaMkhize since her reality show made its debut, took to Twitter yet again to let the world know she believes people who are “poor” in “mind and spirit” are the ones most likely to show off.
“Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money. The other wealthy people can handle their money without needing our validation as an audience,” she said.
Ntsiki said she wasn't inspired by Shauwn's come-up story, and was even more disappointed that she had allegedly got her riches through political connections.
I wasn't interested in this topic before they put it on tv and gave me a chance to unpack how they got rich and what they are doing with their wealth.— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 24, 2020
And I'm not learning anything of value.#KwaMamMkhize
If you had enjoyed your money in peace......i wouldn't know that it's anc connections— MissMazwai (@ntsikimazwai) January 24, 2020
The poet previously said it seemed very unnecessary for three people to live in a house as big as Shauwn's.
“I think I'm trying to understand why you need such a big house. It fulfills what purpose? Three people living in a house as big as a school, instead of building a school, speaks to our level of vision as blacks.”
But while Ntsiki went on about “how” Shauwn made her money, tweeps only cared that she's rich enough to hire Asian help, among other things, like how ridiculously lavish her life is.
Check out the mixed meme reactions:
#KwaMamMkhize— Mr Leps (@Mr_Leps) January 23, 2020
When a broke lady speaks perfect English.
Shawn hired Asian helpers with her not so perfect English...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/auBY4kaVvM
I don't really think make-up is an issue here.... at some point we need to see people with no mask or make-up. It's actually authentic for the show to show us that part. No one wakes up and jumps into make-up every morning no matter how rich or wealthy you are! #KwaMamMkhize https://t.co/gPeJSbjTKQ— Philile Gamede (@PeachesUnleash) January 23, 2020
#KwaMamMkhize English Is Not Needed For Securing The Bag💛 pic.twitter.com/Zr7pqFFp2w— Living🍃Testicle😑 (@ArtemisAlina) January 23, 2020
Kill the make up topic. Make up don’t pay bills. Fact remains her bank account is more than healthy. She’s rich rich rich! #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/lF7MUXiodo— Rich Aunty K (@kylie_tau) January 23, 2020
Those tombstones are even rich than me #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/wSAG4jNDNr— 🌈SISONKE M.B🌈 (@MhlabaSisonke) January 23, 2020
Opulence at its best. #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/cGVuHtLyRV— Rich Aunty K (@kylie_tau) January 23, 2020
First time I watch this show and The only thing I witness here that gets people excited is that this people are filthy rich...otherwise it's overrated and hyped up for nothing#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/IRiq6lqonj— Free Spirit_HappySoul (@JohhanesJ) January 23, 2020