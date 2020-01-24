Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money

While the rest of the nation finds itself marveling about Shauwn Mkhize's life and wishing they had even just a tenth of her millions, Ntsiki Mazwai is seemingly unimpressed by her choice to “show off” her riches.

The poet, who has been sharing her unsolicited opinions about MaMkhize since her reality show made its debut, took to Twitter yet again to let the world know she believes people who are “poor” in “mind and spirit” are the ones most likely to show off.

“Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money. The other wealthy people can handle their money without needing our validation as an audience,” she said.

Ntsiki said she wasn't inspired by Shauwn's come-up story, and was even more disappointed that she had allegedly got her riches through political connections.