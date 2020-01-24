TshisaLIVE

POLL | Is the arts and culture department failing artists?

24 January 2020 - 11:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Trevor Samson

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has directed actress Vatiswa Ndara to the department of employment and labour, where he said her grievances regarding alleged exploitation by production companies will be addressed.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the minister denied inaction in protecting artists and said his department has been at the forefront, ensuring the approval of the “performers protection amendment bill” and the “copyright amendment bill”, which now need to be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Three months ago, Ndara penned a scathing open letter to Mthethwa in which she claimed that actors were being overworked and underpaid, and called for the department's intervention.

“Regarding specific matters of allegations of unfairness in remuneration between employer and employee, the authority that has that jurisdiction in this regard is the department of employment & labour,” read the statement.

The minister further urged the artists to “evoke the Basic Conditions of Employment Act et al in the interim”.

