POLL | Is the arts and culture department failing artists?

Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has directed actress Vatiswa Ndara to the department of employment and labour, where he said her grievances regarding alleged exploitation by production companies will be addressed.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the minister denied inaction in protecting artists and said his department has been at the forefront, ensuring the approval of the “performers protection amendment bill” and the “copyright amendment bill”, which now need to be signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Three months ago, Ndara penned a scathing open letter to Mthethwa in which she claimed that actors were being overworked and underpaid, and called for the department's intervention.