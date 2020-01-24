TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Levels! Nasty C was invited to a high-profile LA event and tweeps can't deal

24 January 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Nasty C is all kinds of levels after attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame induction with big names.
Nasty C is all kinds of levels after attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame induction with big names.
Image: Instagram/Nasty C

Nasty C continues to fly the flag high and fans can't help stan harder than ever before. 

The rapper was invited to be among the guests present to witness Universal Music CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. 

Nasty C joined well-known guests including Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Tori Kelly and Hailee Steinfeld.  

The rapper shared how much "levels" he was, and flexed on Mzansi by sharing snaps of himself hanging with some of America's greatest stars. 

"Was invited to Sir Lucian Grainge’s 'Hollywood Walk Of Fame' star ceremony. Thank you and congratulations sir." 

In case snaps weren't enough, Nasty C also shared a video of his name being called with the likes of Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes."

Feeling proud of their boy, fans flooded the rapper's mentions, congratulating him for being the real "Zulu man with some power". 

