WATCH | Levels! Nasty C was invited to a high-profile LA event and tweeps can't deal
Nasty C continues to fly the flag high and fans can't help stan harder than ever before.
The rapper was invited to be among the guests present to witness Universal Music CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, being inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Nasty C joined well-known guests including Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Tori Kelly and Hailee Steinfeld.
The rapper shared how much "levels" he was, and flexed on Mzansi by sharing snaps of himself hanging with some of America's greatest stars.
"Was invited to Sir Lucian Grainge’s 'Hollywood Walk Of Fame' star ceremony. Thank you and congratulations sir."
Was invited to Sir Lucian Grainge’s “Hollywood Walk Of Fame” Star Ceremony. THANK YOU AND CONGRATULATIONS SIR!! pic.twitter.com/t6d4xQm6aV— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) January 23, 2020
In case snaps weren't enough, Nasty C also shared a video of his name being called with the likes of Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith and Shawn Mendes."
Feeling proud of their boy, fans flooded the rapper's mentions, congratulating him for being the real "Zulu man with some power".
#ZuluManWithSomePower 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/H6Nd4nQVT8— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) January 23, 2020
Nasty C can put an end to Loadshedding with all that POWER!— Aboriginal Kimberlite (@ObakengKock) January 23, 2020
You managed to be recognized and mentioned among the few bro 💪🏻— tinasheyrd33 (@DliwayoReg) January 23, 2020
"I AM SHOCKED".— J ® E Y. 🇿🇦 (@Joey_MakG) January 23, 2020
🇿🇦Fly it high 🔥🔥🤞 pic.twitter.com/nQ6wYPDMMv
Got mentioned as a celebrity with the likes of Justin Bieber 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Monkwe Thabang (@JustTeeh1) January 23, 2020